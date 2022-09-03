Local districts are struggling to fill staff positions in many of their schools due to a lack of applicants and a string of resignations.
While Bonneville Joint School District 93 has only two teaching positions open, one of which was vacated whena mathematics teacher asked to be released from their contract, the district has around 75 classified staff openings.
Classified public school staff includes child nutrition staff, bus drivers, custodians, maintenance and clerical workers as well as paraprofessional positions which have all proven to be difficult positions for the district to fill.
The district is struggling to find qualified paraprofessionals for its special education, physical education and music departments as well as aides to watch children during lunches and recess. The district currently has every staff member and mechanic from the transportation department driving a bus because they do not have enough drivers, said Heath Jackson, executive director of planning and personnel for Bonneville Joint School District 93.
District 93 officials are scrambling to deal with the problems being caused by a lack of required staff members while struggling to be an attractive employer due to lack of funding and benefits.
The district puts more than 80% of its annual budget toward salary and benefits for employees yet it's still not meeting the basic wage needs for classified workers, making hiring and maintaining staff the district's number one issue, said Scott Woolstenhulme, District 93'ssuperintendent.
Woolstenhulme saidan administrative staff member resigned from her position this week because she was being asked to take on too much responsibility for what the job paid.
"We are trying to hire people for $10 an hour that will be given a lot of responsibility, when you can start at a fast-food restaurant with almost no responsibility for $13 an hour," he said. "We need more funding."
Officials in both District 93 and Idaho Falls School District 91 said that not having people to fill these positions impacts their overall operational quality.
Jackson said that while District 93 has managed to move people around to fill the gaps, that'snot a sustainable fix.
District 91 also is struggling to keepclassified staff. District 91 has more than 100 job openings posted on its website with positions ranging from classroom aides, to grounds maintenance and custodians to bus drivers.
Its concerns echo those of District 93, a competitive labor market is making it harder to attract, hire and retain applicants. District 91 officials say they will do everything they can to support students and families but if they cannot find adequate staffing, they may needto reevaluate some of the programs and services the district offers to make up for the shortages.
The district has tried to be proactive by increasing pay and offering state health insurance as well as PERSI, an employee retirement plan for many positions, but has still had a difficult time hiring.
"Education is a people-intensive business and we need people in our classrooms and in our schools, serving food in our cafeterias and driving our buses in order to give our students the very best opportunities to learn and grow … we can't do what we do without caring, dedicated staff …" said Margaret Wimborne, District 91's director of communications and community engagement.