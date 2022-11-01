The Idaho State Department of Education is putting up its tree and hanging the Christmas lights up early as it prepares to bring the entire state right along with them into the holiday spirit. The department is accepting submissions for its annual Holiday Card Contest until Nov. 11, when judging will begin. 

The card contest has been a tradition in Idaho since 1997, giving public school students grades K-6 a chance to showcase their artistic abilities; helping everyone to jump head first into the holiday season while also allowing the state to recognize the importance of arts in Idaho education.


