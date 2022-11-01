The Idaho State Department of Education is putting up its tree and hanging the Christmas lights up early as it prepares to bring the entire state right along with them into the holiday spirit. The department isaccepting submissions for its annual Holiday Card Contest until Nov. 11, when judging will begin.
The card contest has been a tradition in Idaho since 1997, giving public school students grades K-6 a chance to showcase their artistic abilities; helping everyone to jump head first into the holiday season while also allowing the state to recognize the importance of arts in Idaho education.
"The card contest is just such a great way to have the state as well as all of the kids really start getting excited about the holidays," said Taylor Baggerly, the department'sevents coordination and communications specialist. "We know that it's kind of weird taking the submissions so early but it's so fun to see the kids be so creative and see how much fun they have doing it."
After judging is complete, one student's artwork will be selected and will be published on the department’s website andalso willbe used as the department’s 2022 holiday greeting card.
The winning student will receive their own cards to send out as well.
While there's just one overall winner, thedepartment also will select grade-level winners throughout the state, whose drawings also will be on the department's website.
"We really want the kids to have full creative direction with their card and really have fun with it," Baggerly said. "You can use all sorts of mediums and designs, just really get creative and show us what you can do."
The 2021 overall winner was Oliver Hedrick, a fifth-grade student at Siena Elementary School in West Ada School District but the second-grade winner was a local student from Bonneville Joint School District 93, Alayna Belnap.
All submissions whether mailed or digital must still be handmade. If you are mailing your submission, send it to P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027 with attention to Taylor Baggerly.
