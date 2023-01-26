639407314

Food insecurity remains an issue in Idaho but state officials are working to increase help during the summer months through the search for local sponsors. 

With the percentage of food-insecure children rising in the state, officials from the Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education are increasing their efforts in seeking sponsors for 2023’s Summer Food Service Program.

The summer program provides free meals and snacks to children ages 1-18 by operating sites located in low-income areas during the summer months.


