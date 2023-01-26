With the percentage of food-insecure children rising in the state, officials from the Child Nutrition Division of the Idaho State Department of Education are increasing their efforts in seeking sponsors for 2023’s Summer Food Service Program.
The summer program provides free meals and snacks to children ages 1-18 by operating sites located in low-income areas during the summer months.
“This is a government-funded program but what makes it different from any of the regular school lunch programs is we don’t ask for income verification and we don’t require applications from students in need,” said Mary Ann Liby, the Summer Food Service Program coordinator.
“Anyone under 18 can come and get free nourishment. Many people ask us how we make sure that the people who come are truly in need and not taking advantage of the government. The answer that we provide to ease their concerns is that all the summer meal site locations are located in high-poverty, low-income areas where more than 50% of the children normally qualify. We go to areas where we know there is a large need.”
To help curb food insecurity in students throughout the state, food service program officials collaborate and work closely with community partners, referred to as “sponsors,” to provide meals and snacks to children while school is not in session.
According to program officials, local sponsors are vital to the process, as they are well acquainted with their communities, know where the need is highest and where the children congregate during summer months.
Sponsors help to organize and prepare meals or snacks in these high-need areas and are then reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, snack and dinner they serve at approved sites.
“Idaho parents shouldn’t have to stress over their children’s meals during the summer, and we at the SDE (State Department of Education) know that reaching our students and educational communities with the support they need shouldn’t stop when the summer bell rings,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield said in a department release. “The department is once again calling for sponsors to help bridge this gap for our students and educational communities.”
In 2022, the department had 67 sponsors across Idaho who served close to 900,000 meals and snacks in over 235 sites spanning the entirety of the state.
According to recent data on food insecurity levels in Idaho from the Feeding America study, nearly 47,000 children are currently experiencing varying levels of food insecurity in their homes, that being almost 11% of Idaho's children.
“Food insecurity affects children because they don’t know where their next nutritious meal is coming from,” Liby said. “Not all of these children are necessarily starving or malnourished, but they are students who one week, meals come easy and there’s always something warm and then it’s easy and then the next their family car breaks down, rent goes up, and historically we have seen that the first thing that takes a hit is the food budget.”
In addition to a growing percentage of families in need, department officials said they have seen an increasing number of families who are “making enough to no longer qualify for free or reduced lunch programs, leaving parents with increased costs for meals, but aren’t making enough to truly afford all the expenses that are accruing throughout the month.”
Families who were previously receiving breakfast and lunch benefits through COVID-19 grants in schools, are now being forced to come up with the money to provide two more meals for their children as the country teeters on the edge of a recession and deals with inflationary effects on gas, food, rent and other basic needs.
“When I think about these kids, I always go back to thinking of myself being hungry,” Liby said. “How do we feel when we get hungry? Do we get 'hangry,' lose our patience, get headaches? And that’s just for us as an adult; imagine a child going through that and not having the ability to understand it or control it.
"During the school year, the school meal program offers breakfast, lunch and even sometimes provides dinner. A child will not starve in this environment, but when they are not in school and all of those programs go away, who is to say they will have enough? This summer program is vital because it fills the nutrition gap through sponsors that help to ensure extended access to food.”
For the 2023 program, qualifying sponsors can be public or private nonprofit schools, public or private nonprofit residential camps, local, municipal, county, tribal or state governments, public or private nonprofit colleges or universities that participate in the National Youth Sports Program, Upward Bound programs, religious organizations, libraries and private nonprofit organizations.
All sponsors, returning and new, are required by state officials to complete the application process as well as attend a training at one of three locations across the state.
The 2023 sponsor trainings are happening in Lewiston on March 7, Boise on March 10 and Pocatello on March 14.
Application information will be provided to eligible sponsors and is due to the Department of Education by April 28, the release said. Applications that are not complete and submitted by June 15 cannot be approved. Department approval is required prior to program operation.
Meals for the Summer Food Service Program must be served in accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture non-discrimination policy.
For more information on becoming a Summer Food Service Program sponsor, call 208-332-6828 or visit https://www.sde.idaho.gov/cnp/sfsp/.
