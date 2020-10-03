Idaho has released its first statewide report on the number of coronavirus cases at individual schools, though it admits the numbers are incomplete.
The state report lists each school in Idaho, along with the number of coronavirus cases reported in the last week and since the start of the school year. At the top of the report, Health and Welfare says the numbers are "gathered from local public health, media, and school reporting, and are limited to available information."
Based on the initial state report, at least 430 teachers, students and school staff members across Idaho have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year.
High schools across Idaho appear to have the highest numbers for total cases in comparison to elementary and middle schools. The K-12 North Star Charter School in Eagle had the largest total number of reported cases with 21. Eastern Idaho's largest case numbers at single schools come from Preston High School (10 total cases) and Soda Springs High School (9).
The initial review of the report shows discrepancies between the Health and Welfare numbers and what local school districts have already made public. Idaho Falls School District 91 has listed cases among students and staff at Theresa Bunker Elementary School in its updated rundown of cases, while the state report lists none at the school.
Teton School District 401 reported that at least 12 students and teachers had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Sept. 24. The state report lists six cases at the district schools, though it does exclude Basin Alternative High School because it has fewer than 50 students.
Discovery Elementary School and Falls Valley Elementary School are both listed as having '1+' cases during the school year. A note at the top of the report says the plus is for reports about schools that "do not include an actual case count, but reference multiple cases."
Health and Welfare Director of Communication Kelly Petroff said through email that the department would be updating the report every Friday on the coronavirus website.
Breakdown of positive cases in Bonneville
There have been more than 60 cases of the coronavirus in Bonneville Joint School District 93 since the start of the school year.
District 93 does not regulatory post details about coronavirus cases in the district but provided them to the Post Register after a public records request. The details provided include the school where the student or staff member attend and the number of people asked to isolate, but declined to provide dates for when the cases were reported.
Bonneville High School has been the hardest-hit over the first weeks of the school year. Two staff members and 11 students tested positive for the virus in September. More than 290 people at the school have officially quarantined due to close contact, while the entire school was temporarily closed for two days in mid-September after a student tested positive.
Thunder Ridge High School and Rocky Mountain Middle School have both seen nine confirmed cases in the last month and quarantined more than 150 people. The remaining 34 cases listed by the district were divided among 15 schools, the transportation department and other District 93 employees.
The virus situation in Bonneville looks similar to the breakdown of cases in the adjacent Idaho Falls School District 91. Both districts have seen the highest number of cases at the high school level, with more than half of Idaho Falls' student cases coming from three of its high schools in the last month. That concentration of cases and related quarantines or absences was one of the reasons District 91's board of trustees voted Wednesday to move those high schools to a hybrid, alternating-day schedule.