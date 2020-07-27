Stevens-Henager College will fully close its location in Idaho Falls in September, as part of a plan to teach-out students at 13 locations owned by the nonprofit college chain Center for Excellence in Higher Education Inc.
All instruction and lessons will end Sept. 13 for the students attending the campus in Idaho Falls and at three Utah locations: Logan, Provo and St. George. The Stevens-Henager locations in Boise and Ogden and Murray, Utah, will remain open, but have ceased enrolling all new students other than people moving from other branches to finish their degree.
The Stevens-Henager website recommended in an FAQ that students look into transferring to the remaining locations in Boise, Murray and Ogden or attend online classes through Independence University to finish their education. Students who don’t want to continue their degree at a CEHE school can receive a refund for any student loans or cash payments used to attend school up until that point.
“Generally, you should assume that credits earned at Stevens-Henager will not [emphasis theirs] transfer to other colleges,” the FAQ reads at one point.
The Center for Excellence in Higher Education oversees Stevens-Henager College as well as other nonprofit colleges such as CollegeAmerica and Independence University. All schools managed by the CEHE were placed on probation by the Accrediting Committee of Career Schools and Colleges in 2018 due to a pattern of misleading recruitment practices and low numbers for student performance. The probation was renewed by the committee during a June meeting.
Stevens-Henager officials announced in November that the college would stop accepting in-person admissions to all but one of its campuses as it began a transition to online-only lessons. At the time, the CEHE told the accrediting commission that it had no plans to physically close any locations as it made the switch to an online model.
In May, the college told the accrediting group that it was reversing that decision to begin closing eight locations, including the Idaho Falls campus for Stevens-Henager. The committee approved the teach-out plans for those eight colleges and five others that would keep a physical location open after September. It also voted to keep the chain on probation and prohibited CEHE from enrolling any new students into the schools during the teach-out or re-enrolling former students.
“The lack of significant improvement over the last three years calls into question the depth of assessment the school has conducted, and therefore does not provide assurance that the current plans will have the needed impact on rates of student achievement,” the commission wrote in a July 21 report summarizing its recent decisions.
Two of the four degree programs at the Idaho Falls campus fell below the benchmarks set for the school by the accrediting committee. The accounting and business administration programs at the college saw an employment rate of 40% or lower from graduates in 2018, significantly below the benchmark employment rate of 70%.