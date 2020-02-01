Friday was a day off for the high schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 but that didn't prevent student government members from collecting donations for the large annual food drive.
There is one full week left in this year's "Souper Bowl" fundraiser, where Skyline and Idaho Falls students face off to collect as many food donations as possible. So far this year, Skyline reported that it had collected $20,000 in food and canned goods (with two cans of food being worth a dollar).
"These kids are really service-oriented for this drive. Nobody balks at doing a little extra hard work or standing outside in the cold. Being cold is nothing compared to being hungry," Skyline student government adviser Heidi Guza said.
The two schools have worked on the event for the last 15 years, with the majority of canned donations and money being given to the Community Food Basket-Idaho Falls. Last year, Skyline collected 77,600 cans of food during the fundraiser, and Idaho Falls collected 63,600 cans.
Guza and some of her students spent the morning collecting donations from the five elementary schools on the west side of town, while others were stationed at Broulim's, Walmart and Albertsons. The students at the stores worked in shifts from 9-5 on Friday and Saturday to collect donations.
"It's awesome to see how willing our school is to ask for donations, how many people are happy to donate and help out," said Alexia Atwood, a Skyline sophomore stationed at the Albertsons on Friday afternoon.
Each class in the elementary schools collects items and the class that provides the most will receive a pizza party from the high school student government. Schools will also begin raffling off prizes donated by local businesses next week, with more than 20 prizes going out per day until the end of the main fundraiser on Feb. 7.
For the second year, the Idaho Falls Education Association held a trivia night for teachers to collect more canned goods. Every teacher who attended the event at the Zone Sports Bar on Friday donated three items for the drive, including the visiting president of the statewide Idaho Education Association, Layne McInelly.
"This is a great opportunity for the IFEA and the district to work together and help end hunger in the community," McInelly said.
This is also the second straight year that Skyline has used a GoFundMe page to attract additional donations. The page, which can be seen at shorturl.at/hBGK7, was set up by student body president Whitney Price and had collected $855 as of Friday afternoon.
The final "Souper Bowl" event before the donations are trucked out will take place during the Idaho Falls-Skyline basketball game on Feb. 12.