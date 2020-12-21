Friday marked the halfway point of a school year held completely during the coronavirus pandemic. The Post Register wanted to hear directly from students about what it's been like to learn and attend school in 2020.
Students from throughout Bonneville County submitted essays to the paper sharing their thoughts on how the year has gone. Idaho Falls High School sophomore Sascha Mai was selected as the essay contest winner and will receive a $50 Target gift card. Her essay, along with the other finalists for the contest, are published below to show the challenges and highlights of the current state of education.
Due to space constraints, not all submissions will be in the printed newspaper but all submissions will appear online at postregister.com.
Sascha Mai, sophomore, Idaho Falls High School
Sometimes during the beginning of quarantine in March, I would imagine myself as Rapunzel, locked away in a tower waiting for a charming prince. Yet, I came to realize that there was no “Prince Charming”, and I did not have long flowing hair; I had a Chromebook.
In all seriousness, COVID-19 has affected my education and passions in many ways, yet it has also opened up new opportunities to improve myself and my situation. Through the months of isolation and social distancing, my education, school sports, and passion for music have all been altered for the better and for the worse.
To begin in March, I and all public school students across America were thrust into remote learning. For me, this meant three hours of contemplating doing my schoolwork and five hours of completing it. Furthermore, finding the motivation for doing my entire day of school at home was difficult because my brain was used to 2 hours of time devoted to school at home a day in the form of homework. Yet overall, I have had to develop better time management skills that are preparing me for future classes and a college atmosphere.
When I had finished online school for the year, my next task was to find a way to fill my time during the summer where I would usually be hanging out with friends and generally doing other non-COVID-friendly activities. Then, I had the opportunity to play lacrosse. The season, usually lying in the spring, was postponed until the summer, giving me the chance, usually being too busy during the school year, to play for the tail-end of the season. Above all, I had a great experience playing alongside my sister, the defensive captain of the team, and found a new sport I plan to continue throughout high school.
In these quarantine months, my opportunities for playing the cello looked different from past years. This year, my cello lessons were over Skype, the Idaho Falls Youth Symphony Season was online, and conferences and festivals were canceled. Even though I was more limited, quarantine gave me time to practice and improve my skill. Furthermore, after months and months of playing alone and listening back to recordings of myself, I’ve developed a new appreciation for live music and more precision as a performer.
All in all, I would consider myself fortunate to not have been hugely affected by COVID-19, especially compared to other members of my community. Being only a freshman when the brunt of COVID-19 shutdown hit was a best-case scenario for me in regards to school because I didn’t have any scholarships on the line, extremely rigorous classes, or a graduation ceremony to miss. So, although I’m not a Disney princess, being locked in a tower for months taught me some valuable lessons.
Caden Durtschi, junior, Thunder Ridge High School
It was late December of last year when I first heard of COVID-19. To many it invoked a sense of fear and paranoia as we all watched as it spread across the globe. This time last year I as many others have never worn masks in public. I never thought a virus could shut down our entire society and create so much death and destruction, but this is the world that we all inhabit presently.
It spread so fast that by March 2020 schools all across the country including mine were closed. The prospect of online learning never occurred to me, yet there I was behind a laptop loaned from the school, attending classes virtually. Those short months felt like an eternity as I completed assignment after assignment, until finally my sophomore year was concluded.
Online learning garnered many emotions and responses from students. I observed that students who didn't normally struggle were getting behind and enveloped in a shroud of stress. I was confused at this observation as I thought those types of students could never struggle as much as they have. This situation caused me to do some research and I found multiple articles about the effects that not seeing or talking to people in months can do on their mental health or how looking at a screen for hours can cause eye strain. I had trouble feeling motivated to do simple assignments as it was so easy to get distracted or procrastinate. This caused grades to drop substantially and brought attention to how important in class instruction was.
After this whole ordeal I gained a greater respect for teachers and how important they are. My teachers did an excellent job in making sure that the curriculum could transition smoothly into an online space. They also regularly posted reminders and updates on their google classroom pages. This helped me and my peers so much and made sure that we could receive the education we required.
There were unexpected consequences of staying home during those months before summer vacation. I found in my experience that I had a greater bond with my family and I had more time to really focus on the hobbies I enjoy, although I enjoyed my time last school year I was excited to get back to school in a semi normal fashion. Online schooling can't account for the social interactions and the school spirit you feel when you're in a school environment and my hope for the future of schooling is a higher amount of respect and value placed on our teachers.
I like many others found myself through my time in quarantine and I'm glad that we went through this experience and I hope that we can learn our lessons from this virus and hopefully prevent it from happening again.
Marley Meikle, seventh-grader, Alturas International Academy
Brinnlee Wilde, sophomore, Idaho Falls High School
2020 has been a very strange year and every one of us has felt the impacts and changes, some more than others. When I look back to reflect on this year I begin in March. It started quietly and quickly and soon everything deteriorated, but when I think a little harder I realize that the first time I had heard of COVID was in a meme on Instagram. It showed a map of each country and something that was happening there. For example, the fires burning in Australia, and China being very sick. Although this little piece of information seemed insignificant at the time, it quickly became a representation of the chaos that soon followed.
When I truly felt the effects of COVID, it was when the school had shut down. I had just begun my track season and had only one track meet. I had no idea what this was going to lead to, never mind how long it would last. I had just finished a long pre-season of hard conditioning and training.
At first, I thought this won't last more than a week, but when the inevitable news came that I was not going to have a track season I was devastated. I felt that all the hard work I had done just washed down the drain. Not only was I annoyed with the wasted hard work but I felt that my freshman year was wasted because this was the year I was supposed to beat my sister's freshman record for hurdles. Whereas I am not a freshman anymore nor will I ever be again, I felt I was robbed and I did not have a very good attitude.
But all that changed when I began looking at it from a different perspective, I began to see it as a blessing, because I knew this was going to be a one in a lifetime experience for the whole country. I had to realize that so many other people were going through the same thing and that this experience was for the greater good.
As I made my way through quarantine I had some amazing quality time experiences that I wouldn't trade anything for. Making my way through spring 2020 I began to be very happy with being home and being with family all the time. As education goes the very long break felt awesome like a second summer, and when online school started it was new and exciting. While for many it was tough to stay motivated and to get it done.
I strived and enjoyed it because with everything that happened and everything that I was devastated about I learned to change my attitude from “This sucks, why does this have to happen" to “Live with it and enjoy it for as long as it lasts." To conclude COVID-19 has affected everyone but we are the ones in control as to how it affects our attitude.
Kennedy Francisco, sixth grade, Tiebreaker Elementary School
During the pandemic, my education has overgone some drastic changes. It has been a negative change on my learning course for most of the time, but it has come with some perks. I do hope that things will go back to normal soon, because the coronavirus has been drastically interfering with my learning experience.
Back in the fifth grade the last part of the year was very rough, we had to do online learning. This was no problem for those who had computers at home, but if you did not have one it posed an extra hassle just so your child could be provided with education. The online learning program was not beneficial to many because of different home environments.
I will take mine for example, I was fine with my learning, but my sister was not. She was unable to stay caught up with work due to unclear instructions, and she was unable to ask help from my parents because my dad was working and my mom was, too. Overall, this problem leads my sister from having straight A’s to having C’s and below.
There was also a negative effect on me, I was unable to take the ISATs which left me with having to use fourth grade’s score. This made me upset because since fourth grade I had drastically improved on the subject I had performed the least on. I am currently in the sixth grade and I can go to school in person, it is just required that we wear masks. This has not taken too much effect on my learning experience, however, there is a risk of having to be quarantined.
The focus on distancing and staying safe from the germs of others has darkened the team-building atmosphere a school classroom usually has. It has also cancelled extra after school activities. The virus has made it difficult to do a lot of different things that would have been easier to do before-hand, but I am glad that we have been able to adapt to this hopefully temporary change.
Luckily, this pandemic has not come with only bad things. It has taught many younger children how to be safe during this strange time. I know that teachers have been teaching the younger grades how to social distance and how to wear a mask correctly. It has also allowed us to develop a distanced learning system, so when a child is sick for multiple days they are able to come to school caught up so the class can resume. This benefits the student who has been gone and the students around them.
The learning experience I have had during the coronavirus has surely been a weird one, but I believe it has allowed many to experience a new challenging learning block and has proven that students are able to adapt to changes in their learning. Though this pandemic has posed a new challenge for students and has brought some positive things does not mean that this is anywhere near good. I really hope this virus can end soon so schools can return to normal.
Isabelle Hurley, junior, Thunder Ridge High School
The first day of school as a new girl, you’re so anxious to meet friends and fit in. Especially being 16 years old, you feel everyone has their friend groups settled. A million things rush through my mind as I walk in and all I want to do is cry, I don’t recognize anyone. Coming from a small school it’s odd to see so many new faces.
Within the first week of school I meet a good friend, Emily Spencer, we spend all our time together, going to lunch, places after school, and spending time with those from other schools as well. This all persists until March. The schools shut down, we go to online and there is no end in sight over it.
Being that I live very far it made it hard to see anyone even when the Covid-19 restrictions weren’t so strict. I had little to no contact with all the friends I made at Thunder Ridge. This made coming back to school feel just the same as in the past, I felt like the unknown new girl once again. The first week of school I ate lunch alone in the bathroom, cried every day and night to my mom about wanting to move away once again.
It all came down to the academic aspect, Thunder Ridge offers many better opportunities for me personally. Graduating with my associate degree is my biggest dream, and Thunder Ridge makes that easier. The teachers better meet my academic needs and all around it is just better for me. I knew this to be true even through the troubles of online learning.
Online classes were much harder for me and I have COVID-19 to thank that for. I prefer in person learning and teaching so that I can then speak and see to understand the concepts. Being able to ask questions in person and receive feedback immediately is a huge benefit for me, online made this very hard. My teachers were greatly helpful through this though, they met my needs the best they could to help me with my education. COVID-19 did make my academics struggle but at the end of the day I was still able to strive through it, that’s what mattered most to me.
Stephanie van Ausdeln, sophomore, Idaho Falls High School
Cancelled. Delayed. Temporary.
Over the past 8 months, all of our lives seem to have been stuck in this same pattern; same problems; the constant struggle. But there is one thing we can always guarantee no matter how complicated it gets — connection.
Despite the chaos in the world around us and an endless feeling of isolation, we still have our ties to other people. I have been lucky enough to not only be part of the generation that has access to the internet so that those connections are possible, but am in a generation that has the opportunity to go to school online and in-person to relate with the world around us, to see my teachers and friends, and to know that I have someone just like me going through the same experience.
The biggest way the pandemic affected my school life was the hybrid created around in person and online school. It's been a constant struggle to work with technical difficulties and other frustrations. But it couldn't be better either. Yes, I struggle; but I also have teachers in every class more than willing to help one-on-one in person and online, video chatting with friends in study groups, clubs working around the clock online just to see each other, or the lunch ladies asking me how my day is to make sure that my family is okay. It's all surreal to me how even in the worst of times, the best has come out of everyone in my school life.
Even my school ́s social structure has changed. There ́s no more “popular" kids sitting in their own major groups, no hiding in the corner so you won't get made fun of, no awkward confrontations in crowded hallways over knocking someone's stuff out of their hands, just pure connection. Everyone is on the same level all with the same goal: make the most of the time we have here. Instead of struggling to find a partner to work with in class, everyone works together and has a social-distanced discussion; instead of waiting for someone else to speak up, we speak for ourselves; instead of cowering in the hallway when someone we don't know waves, we wave back.
I was told I couldn't do marching band. We masked up and made one of our best shows in just 8 weeks. I made new friends, learned complex choreography, and performed a solo while I balanced classes, volunteered, practiced, and performed each week. It worked because it was our connection; our efforts.
In the world we live in, there is nothing holding us back but ourselves in normal life or a pandemic but our fear of failure and looking foolish. In reality, we all have interconnected stories, similar struggles, unique personalities and ideas, and flaws. We ́re all people, we have stories to tell, and all it takes to connect is to take that step to speak up.
Katriece Jacobsen, senior, Compass Academy
I often obtain the impression I’m the only high school student who has grown fond of the impact coronavirus has made on my educational journey; there is beauty in the hybrid system and untapped potential in technology. Without COVID-19, I would’ve never implemented the Adobe products, children book writing, nor independent learning into my school assignments on the level I have my junior and senior year.
However, I didn’t always appreciate it; this past March, I felt suspended, postponed, and frozen in time — unable to progress. It frustrated me to be isolated from the comfortable method of learning I had grown accustomed to over the previous decade. During this time, I was comforted by the words of Steven Sharp Nelson when he stated, “I feel like right now we’re living in a fermata. A protracted moment. An opportunity to “hold the music” long enough to better enjoy it … It’s been said that music is the space between the notes. Maybe life is the space between our expectations.”
Following my mental shift in the proposed circumstances, I was able to begin appreciating the blessings of this unique occasion; I’ve developed the ability to accelerate myself beyond my assumed capacities. I’ve begun to complete my homework for myself rather than for my instructors. Most importantly, I can now state that I’ve become a fully independent learner and extensively research what interests me beyond what is taught.
This success, however, does not arrive unaccompanied by failure; 2020 has posed multiple difficulties too immense to overcome. For instance, the two weeks in quarantine following my contraction of the virus were absolutely agonizing. During the peak of finals, my brain was caught in a fog and my heart was void of ambition. I could not find in myself the gratitude I had previously felt for the current circumstances.
Another difficulty of this year lies in event planning; I’m on the executive board at Compass which oversees all of the school-wide projects and assemblies. We had our Halloween assembly canceled two days before and transferred it to a virtual costume contest, our 12-days of Christmas will be doubled to accommodate for A and B day students, and our first week school-wide project was heavily modified to ensure maximum safety for our students. “Easy” has never been a synonym for event planning, but to me that is more true now than ever before.
Indeed, the virus has presented unprecedented challenges and sorrows such as the disconnection many students have encountered, but this burdensome reality has refined us within the fire of affliction; we are superior to our former selves and stronger than we could’ve been. I know that the impact of COVID-19 on my school experience has ultimately been positive despite its seemingly unfavorable characteristics. Thank you 2020, for the blessing you have been.
Melissa Nielson, junior, Hillcrest High School
This year has been absolute chaos. In the middle of March, everyone was ordered into lockdown because of COVID-19 and everything but the grocery stores were shut down. Along with that came changes with school.
All students were forced to do online school for the rest of the school year. It was miserable. I was pounded with several assignments from the start, and each day we were given several assignments to do for each class. If I got behind in the work, I felt like I couldn’t catch up. The classes were only twenty minutes long, which I was totally okay with, but it didn’t give the teachers much time to teach anything. Everything we had to do was confusing. It wasn’t long before everyone was sick of it. By the middle of all this, my only goal was to simply pass each of my classes.
There were some perks to online school though. I could turn off my camera and mic during my classes and do things like make breakfast, or be on my phone. I could also stay in my pajamas during my classes.
Fast forward through a long summer and it was August, and we were back in school. Except now the state of Idaho was in stage 2, which allowed us to attend school in person. I’ve never really liked school, but I couldn’t have been more excited to be back in school and not online! I was excited to see everyone and my classes were great! I was also excited to be part of the school production of Letters.
School could not have been more different though. We are forced to wear masks four days a week, seven hours a day. We can’t even have them off our noses. Every first hour and fourth hour, our teachers take our temperatures. Our desks are spaced out as much as possible for social distancing and the Chromebooks are cleaned every time we touch them. Our lunch is now split in two, for the same social distancing purposes.
The production of "Letters" was different as well. We were spaced out every other row, two seats apart. We were limited to only fifty people in the audience and were only allowed two tickets per participant for the show. However, with all the restrictions going on, it was an incredible miracle that we were able to perform it at all, and that made it even more special.
At the beginning of this, I felt so negative about all of the COVID restrictions, and I guess part of me still does, but I’ve learned that good things can come out of bad things. I’ve learned that we can’t take the good stuff in our lives for granted, because when it’s suddenly gone, we realize how good we had it. More than anything, I’ve been reminded that with God we will move past this and everything will be okay in the end.
Emily Jensen, junior, Thunder Ridge High School
Grease and heat clogged the air. My lungs begged to fill with fresh, clean oxygen but the light blue fabric restricted me from doing so. Maybe working fries in a popular fast food chain during a pandemic wasn’t the smartest idea but it helped prepare me for the hours I would spend trying to normalize wearing a mask everywhere, especially in a school environment.
The following months proved to be an adaptation and challenge for everyone, students and teachers alike. Social distancing was encouraged as lunchtime was split in half and desks were spaced out if possible. Friend groups were forced to split between the two according to the placement of their fourth hour.
Students seemed to drop like flies as they were plucked out of class and sent home to quarantine. Approximately 48 students were sent home for each individual reported student case. That’s the eight classmates surrounding the affected student for all six of their classes. These students had to follow along online as best to their abilities with the cooperation of the teacher. This made it difficult when assignments weren’t posted on schedule or the teacher assigned too much for a struggling student to keep up with.
None of this was ever easy but as we proceeded with the trimester, things became routine; mask, social distancing, quarantining, and the words “COVID” and “Corona”. Social activities decreased substantially and stores everywhere were permanently closed. Depression and suicide rates skyrocketed during the months of isolation accordingly.
Normal life changed significantly for most everyone, no matter the background or status. School life was only the start.
Ashley Empey, junior, Thunder Ridge High School
To hear that everything in my life was coming to a stop, did not seem real whatsoever. I could not believe it. I had heard rumors in my classrooms, seen "Coronavirus," "COVID-19," all over Tik Tok, Snapchat, and Instagram, and heard my parents and friends talking about it. But I never thought it could ever turn into this.
The day the Coronavirus started to affect my life was March 12th 2020. I had had my first high school softball game of the season. We were warming up for our game when we noticed all of our parents were talking and looking at their phones with confusion. They had just seen that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was going to shut down church for a couple of weeks due to the "Coronavirus." I turned to my friends with concern and thought, that is insane… how is that possible?
We continued to finish warming up when our varsity head coach came walking to us with news. Our St. George softball tournament had been cancelled due to, you guessed it, the Coronavirus. I could not believe that some "virus" could be causing all of these businesses and churches and trips to shut down.
We finished our softball game that night and went along with our weekend. I started hearing more and more about what was going on around the world and how even more businesses and schools were starting to shut down. I thought this is crazy, but this "virus" would ever come to Idaho Falls. We won’t cancel school. We can still go see our family and friends as long as we don’t travel a lot.
Boy was I wrong. I went back to school on Monday, March 15th 2020 and continued to hear about this "Coronavirus" and how it actually might affect my school. All of my teachers were saying that we might have to switch to online remote learning so we had to prepare for this. They made sure we have computers and the internet to be able to work at home. How long is this going to last? I kept thinking.
After that stressful day of only hearing about the Coronavirus, I came home to my mom telling how some schools in other districts were going to close down for a week or two due to the virus. She began to tell me that she thinks we are going to have to shut down soon. I was excited. I thought wow two weeks off, sweet!! Maybe this virus isn't so bad after all...
That was eight months ago. I have learned a lot from having to stay home because of the Coronavirus. I've learned how to use other resources for school to help me better understand. I've learned how to exercise better at home since sports were cancelled. Most importantly, I have learned how to slow down and enjoy things around me. Since the shut down, I was able to go outside more and spend time with my family. I learned things by staying home that I might never have learned without the pandemic. Although the world was and still is going through a rough time because of the virus, some good can come from it.
Trynly Haack, junior, Thunder Ridge High School
I think we can all agree that 2020 did not meet our expectations. Ever since March nothing seems like a reality. When I heard that my softball season was cancelled in March, I couldn't believe it. I never thought something like that would ever happen, it seemed unfeasible. All that hard work I put in was useless. That time and effort my coaches, teammates, and I worked for went down the drain.
I remember hearing that news and just expecting that I would be able to play again, not realizing this virus would last so long. And typically my team would be able to have open gyms, and morning weights where we could bond and get better as a team. But because of the virus we have been told that isn’t an option until later, hopefully. And not to mention on top of that devastating news the entire school was forced to go online. We all figured we’d just get an extra few weeks off and it would be incredible.
But in reality we all struggled to figure out how to learn online without the teachers face-to-face interaction. The lack of being able to constantly talk to your teachers and them being able to understand your struggles caused a lot of confusion and students had no ambition to try and learn or do good in school. None of this seemed like a reality to me and it felt unfeasible, but in fact it is reality and we are all pushing through.
Erika Romrell, sixth grade, Alturas International Academy
At the beginning of 2020 I was having the time of my life, but then in March, my life changed. The day before my school went online my friend had a birthday party. Her birthday party was the last time I saw some of my closest friends. But COVID-19 did not just affect my friendships; it also affected my learning.
Covid-19 affected my learning more than I expected. Before the school year ended I got up at 7:00 a.m., got ready, and got on Zoom for thirty minutes for math and thirty minutes for language with my class. Even though we still had Zoom with my teachers I still did not learn as much as I needed. When I would unmute myself on Zoom and ask a question, my teachers did not always respond because sometimes my internet would go out and not go through to their computers, where before COVID-19 I could go up to my teachers in the classroom and ask a question.
Another thing that would happen on Zoom is that when I would answer the question it did not go through to my teachers for 2 minutes. Then we would be on a different topic and my teachers wondered why I said what I did because it did not go through to them at the time they needed the answer.
During the summer I thought by the time I went into the sixth grade COVID-19 would be over and things would go back to normal, but they did not. Things just kept on getting worse. Even though COVID-19 still made some schools go to Zoom to have class there my school tried as hard as possible to be in person so they spent $20,000 on plexiglass and made everyone wear a mask unless they were seated behind the plexiglass.
Even though we had plexiglass at the tables the teachers still had to wear masks. That made it very hard for me to understand what they were teaching. Some days I would ask six times because I could not hear what they were saying. Then they would get frustrated because they thought I was joking. If I did not want to make my teachers or my classmates mad I would act like I understood, but the next day I still made them mad because I would ask for their help and then they would say, “ I taught you that yesterday,” but I never even heard it because of the masks. They did not understand that I could not hear them.
This year has been hard and no one expected it. This year was the big 2020 and I thought it was going to be the time of my life, just not like this. I know the rest of the school year will be hard, but with help from all of my friends, family, and teachers I know I can get through this.
Jaeden Samson, sixth grade, Alturas International Academy
I was so upset because I love school. I came home and I had my school work at home. It was so hard to do it at home. I fell behind in my school work because I got distracted by other things I liked, for example, TV. The four weeks passed very slowly then the night before school my dad got another call from the school they said that the school was not able to start teaching again because of the pandemic. I was so mad.
The rest of the year went by slowly. My teacher dropped off things like prizes, for example meeting my reading goal and other things. My class had a party at the end of the year at Kiwi Loco that was fun but then it ended. I was finally in 6th grade but I didn't want to be. I would miss my friends.
This school year it's different too. I still don't get to see most of my friends. My school did this thing where we only got 3 hours and 30 minutes to go to school. They call it half days. A part of the school goes in the morning and then comes home in the afternoon to do homework then the other half of the school goes in the afternoon and they work on homework after and before school. I thought once I got into Middle School I'd be able to do a lot more fun things but because of this pandemic I haven't been able to do anything.
The worst thing is I only have one or two friends that go in the afternoon with me while the rest of my friends go in the morning so I had to make brand new friends this year which was really hard for me. The one good thing about this year is that the kids are in cohorts, so I don't have to remember everybody's name. I can just remember my cohorts. I made a couple of friends this year.
Next year I hope it goes back to normal. We have to wear masks which is uncomfortable but the good thing is that we have plexiglass so we can take the masks off but only when the kids are behind the plexiglass the only time. I move when I have science and PE the rest of the time the teachers come to me which is fine but I like to move around because I'm very hyper. Most of the time since I can't move around each class I stand up instead of sitting in my seat. That is how my school year has been different this year.
Ellany Pruett-Jacobsen, seventh grade, Alturas International Academy
COVID has definitely affected my school life in both positive and negative ways. My school has been doing half days where half of the school goes in the morning for about 3 ½ hours while the other half goes in the afternoon for the same amount of time.
Although COVID-19 isn’t a good thing, it doesn’t always have negative effects. For example, because we’re doing half days, I feel that it has really given the teachers the ability to spend more time on certain students. But, we only have about 40 minute classes which decreases our learning time a significant amount.
Even though there definitely are negative and positive effects with this, I feel that most of the effects are negative. For example, we have smaller classes so it limits our social time and we don’t have as much time to learn the criteria. Also, we can’t necessarily have school sports or extracurricular activities because we are supposed to have limited groups.
Back in March, when we had to switch to fully online school, I don’t think that anyone knew what to expect. I can say this and say this with total confidence: it was so hard. It was a humongous change and at first, it wasn’t easy to adapt to it all. I personally didn’t enjoy online school at all so when I found out that we could go back to school this year, I was bursting with excitement!
All the time, all I ever hear are negative comments about how COVID-19 had affected students' school lives. And I rarely hear about the good things. But, people need to realize that there are some good things as well. For example, since there is a limited number of students per classroom, we can have time to really get to know each other and make new friends. Also, it gives everyone a break — a break from always being around a bunch of people and if you are used to doing sports, it gives your body a break. Not many people realize it, like me; I am always a go go go person but sometimes I just need to sit down and relax.
I am obviously not that happy about how things are being presented because of COVID-19 but I am very confident in how my school is approaching problems and I feel very comfortable with the precautions they’re taking. Also, although 2020 has had many ups and downs, it is nice to know that my school cares for its students and the administration will do whatever it can to help keep us safe!
In conclusion, yes COVID-19 has had many effects and impacts on my school life as well as others, but I am very grateful for the challenges that it has given me and I will definitely learn from this experience.
Madelyn McCracken, junior, Hillcrest High School
Education online in the spring had its benefits and downfalls. Students anticipated wearing pajamas and doing work from their beds. Anywhere network connection was available, work could be done. Students also had freedom with virtual schooling — the option of working smarter to get everything done faster. There were many downfalls as well. There were times where students were not sure what they needed to do for an assignment, and classes that didn’t work the way they were supposed to, making it very difficult to succeed without direction.
Orchestra, band, and arts courses are a few examples of classes that didn’t work well. These courses require collaboration with others. Some students were not able to get the supplies necessary for their classes, and were unable to complete assignments. Along with classes being greatly impacted, activities that students were anticipating got canceled; including concerts, camps, sports games, and competitions. Along with all of these impacts, if students didn’t do the work, it was easy to get behind in their classes, resulting in being very stressed and not doing well. The students' effort was really important if they wanted to do well in their schooling last spring.
With the first trimester of the 2020-2021 school year now over, staff and students know what to expect for the rest of this academic year. Students are more spaced out and have slightly smaller classes. In the past, students have felt very crowded, without enough space to work. Trying to social distance in schools results in students having more space and feeling like they can work effectively. Schools feel like dirty places because there are a lot of people, and even more germs.
Now, because we are in the midst of a global pandemic, everyone is making sure that surfaces stay clean. At the end of most classes, desks are cleaned to prevent the spread of illness. As everyone who works, attends school, or goes out in public is aware, adapting to wearing a mask is odd, especially if you are required to wear it daily for 7 hours. It is peculiar doing online school on Mondays, and in-person the rest of the week.
If there is one thing that everyone has learned from this pandemic, it is to be prepared for anything. We never know what is going to happen next, and we always need to be prepared for whatever is coming our way.