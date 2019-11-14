Inventions made by local students using 3D printers will compete at the regional Exhibition of Ideas on Saturday at the College of Eastern Idaho.
The competition, also known as IDX, is organized every year by the Idaho STEM Action Center. For the competition, teams of students between fifth and ninth grade work together to come up with an invention that addresses a themed problem and is partially made using a 3D printer. The theme this year is helping the visually impaired, with staff from the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind helping to judge the regional exhibition at the College of Southern Idaho, which is also on Saturday.
“These students can find a way to solve real-world problems that impact students in Idaho and maybe provide something new that can be developed into a complete invention,” said Erica Compton, program manager for Idaho STEM Action Center.
This is the first year for the exhibition under its new name, as it had previously been part of a national series of competitions called FabSLAM put on by the nonprofit Digital Harbor Foundation. Compton said the new name will allow the program to eventually expand to other aspects of technological design besides 3D printing.
Eight schools and 45 students in eastern Idaho are competing at this weekend’s regional event. Alaysha Whitworth used the 3D printing as an elective class at White Pine STEM Academy this semester. All 20 students in her class split into groups and worked on different inventions for the competition.
The group of five students who made it to the regional competition created a series of cups that could sense how full they were and vibrate to alert whoever was holding them. The prototype printed for the exhibition is meant for a water bottle but other versions were designed for use in cooking and measuring liquid medicine.
“This is our first time participating, so we hope to do well. But our big thing was to finish the prototype and be able to present our idea,” Whitworth said.
At Bear Lake Middle School in Montpelier, teacher Charles Horikami expanded the ideas behind the exhibition into an entire class called “Making and Coding for Social Good.” Some of his students worked on the design for the exhibition, a walking stick that detects if something is close to the user’s head and vibrates as a warning.
Other students are learning to make and program LEGO robots or flying drones to see how they can be used to help. Work on all the projects will continue through the end of the school year, with Horikami hoping his kids can create a fully functional version of the walking stick this year.
“The idea is that all this technology can be beneficial to the community and not just be used for games,” Horikami said.
The Exhibition of Ideas will be open to the public from 12 p.m. until the top three projects are awarded at 3 p.m. in College of Eastern Idaho’s Building 6, rooms 150 and 152. Other regionals will be held Saturday at the College of Southern Idaho and at the University of Idaho on Dec. 7.