School districts are reaching out to the Idaho Falls community to address a shortage of substitute teachers heading into the school year.
Nancy Peterson, who organizes substitute placements for Bonneville Joint School District 93, said Thursday that the district has 30% fewer substitutes than at the start of the last school year. Peterson said that many of the district's substitutes are retired teachers who would face a higher risk of complications from the coronavirus if they were infected while teaching at those schools.
"If we have a shortage we're probably going to have to play that by ear. We have some paraprofessionals that we can move into those positions or possibly have an administrator take that class," Peterson said.
District 93 posted a video to its Facebook page earlier this week asking people to help the district by becoming substitute teachers and has mentioned the shortage during school board meetings during the summer. Superintendents from Twin Falls and Lakeland school districts have reported similarly low numbers of substitute teachers as they prepare for the start of the school year.
Coronavirus cases in schools could lead to a higher demand for long-term substitute teachers this year, as teachers who are exposed to the virus in their classroom quarantine for up to two weeks. Kelly Coughenour, assistant superintendent for elementary education in Idaho Falls School District 91, said that the lack of substitutes was exacerbated by the fact that many in eastern Idaho signed up to work in multiple school districts.
"So if you multiple school districts that have absences and cases at the same time, there's not enough cover all the potential openings," Cougherour said.
One possible source for younger, new substitutes is the parents of children in the school district. Peterson worked as a substitute teacher when her children were in elementary school, which she enjoyed because it kept the whole family on a similar schedule.
People interested in becoming substitutes can apply in District 91 through the employment page on the district website or in District 93 by emailing peterson@d93.k12.id.us.