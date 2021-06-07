School may be out for the summer, but some students will still be coming through this month for meals.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 began its summer meal program Monday, which is open for anyone under the age of 19 in the community. Hillview Elementary School runs its program as a curbside pick-up for families, while Falls Valley and Summit Hills elementary schools are having students eat in the cafeteria.
A half-dozen cafeteria workers spent the morning preparing breakfasts and lunches at Falls Valley that morning. Elesa Atchley oversaw the meal preparations in the elementary school and counted the students who came through Monday.
"There are a lot of parents that are still hurting when it comes to money, so I'm hoping they want to take advantage of this for their kids," Atchley said.
The first breakfast offered by Falls Valley this summer was only picked up by seven students Monday. The lunch was closer to the typical demand, with more than 30 children coming through during the first half-hour it was available.
On the busiest days last summer, Falls Valley had more than 120 students coming through each day to pick up bagged meals. Both Bonneville and Idaho Falls expect that the meal program demand will revert closer to its normal levels this summer, even as the expanded pandemic food programs remain available.
"The demand is really up in the air right now," said Justine Reese, child nutrition director for Idaho Falls School District 91. "We've seen the curbside program take a decline since we've been back in school five days a week."
At least 10 of those kids were brought in by Cecily Jenkins and her sister-in-law. Jenkins said she had started using the district's summer meal program for her kids and extended family last year. She expected to keep bringing in her children, ranging in age from two years old to 12, a few times a week to support the district and guarantee some easier meals for the family.
"I think we'll be eating here a lot. Bringing it all home means a lot of trash to deal with. It's less messy to eat here," Jenkins said.
Monday's lunch was a hamburger, roasted potato wedges, cups of peach slices and milk of the student's choice. Atchley said the meals that weren't eaten that day could be frozen and saved for the next day.
In addition to the general summer meal programs, students are aided this year by the second phase of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, program run by the Department of Agriculture. The USDA announced in April that they were expanding the program over the summer to aid up to 30 million eligible students.
Approximately 144,00 Idaho children who are school age or younger qualify for the pandemic meal program. Colleen Fillmore is the director of child nutrition programs for the Idaho State Department of Education and helps families and school districts navigate the eligibility rules and requirements.
Schools are eligible for the pandemic program if they had five consecutive days when they were unable to hold classes because of COVID-19. After that, the amount that families receive for meals over the summer depends on factors like the school-level demand.
"Within a family of three, one child could not be eligible because of the school they're at. The other two kids could be eligible to get different amounts on those cards," Fillmore said.
There are only a handful of school districts in Idaho that have that kind of eligibility split for the program. The largest is Pocatello/ Chubbuck School District 25, where all of the elementary schools are ineligible for the P-EBT program while the middle and high school students are eligible.
Reese said the more than a third of students in District 91 were eligible for free meals through phase two of the pandemic meal program. School districts have to notify the state of all qualified students that have applied for the meals.
"This second run is much more specific and take more time on my end, but the reward is high for the families," Reese said.
The schools hosting summer meal programs largely overlap with the schools that are offering summer school. Bonneville's summer school classes begin Wednesday, so the first two days of meals are solely attended by the community. The program will be available until July 1.
Idaho Falls School District 91 starts its summer meal program June 15 at five schools. Four of the locations will only operate until July 2, while Compass Academy will offer meals through July 27.