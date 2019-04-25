In the coming weeks, a free book exchange will be in a local park near you.
For their yearly community service project, Sunnyside Elementary School students painted and designed "little libraries" — two-by-two-foot structures that provide a free book exchange to the public — to promote their "love for reading" and give more access to novels.
The wooden structures, which hold anywhere from 20 to 40 used and donated books, will be bolted to fence posts cemented into the ground at local parks, Sunnyside Elementary School counselor Shelby Whiting said.
Locations for the seven libraries include Community, Tautphaus and Kate Curely Parks; the Idaho Falls Soccer Complex; Westside and Sunnyside elementary schools and Compass Academy.
The structures will be placed at each location by the end of May, Whiting said. Sunnyside Elementary's library will be set up May 3.
All students at Sunnyside Elementary School were involved in the project.
"A lot of us get sidetracked by the tablets and phones in front of us," Whiting said. "And we forget our love for books. So, we want to give more access and encourage more reading."
The idea for the project began in late January, Whiting said, as the libraries will be available for all ages. Books available will range from picture books for kids to adult novels, Whiting said.
Students and staff are planning a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the project May 3 at Sunnyside Elementary School. The ceremony begins at 9 a.m.