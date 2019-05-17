Since February, Sunnyside Elementary School third-graders have been learning the importance of ancestry, heritage and immigration.
Thursday evening they shared what they've learned to their parents, teachers and community members.
The school hosted a "Celebration of Learning" with 85 students displaying their four-month-long immigration projects and putting on a play about the importance of people's background and heritage Thursday.
The 90-minute event also saw students raise $742 from raffling off quilts they created in class. The money will go toward the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Program, Sunnyside Elementary School Principal Kylie Dixon said.
"Everyone is different and everyone immigrates for a different reason," said Joshua Virgin, 9, whose heritage includes English and Native American roots.
Sunnyside's halls were packed with project easels displaying fictional student-written narratives for parents and eventgoers to read. One story, written by student Rangi Grimes, was about Lumun Rokey Hohia, a 22-year-old New Zealander who immigrated to America and started a family.
Every project had the student's narrative, a picture of the student next to a picture of the fictional migrant they wrote about and a black-and-white pictorial of "how they would feel to immigrate to America."
Multiple projects had the words "happy" written on it.
"It was cool," said Jude Olsen, whose family originally immigrated from Switzerland. "Every family has their own story."
The project was a part of Sunnyside Elementary School's EL Education program. EL Education is a national program that strives to diversify and "impact real change in public education through compassion and empathy," according to its website.
Students researched a variety of countries, including France, China and South Korea, before attending the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center in Twin Falls and interviewing their parents or grandparents about how their families migrated to America.
Dixon said she enjoyed seeing her third-graders learn about immigration because it makes them more compassionate and helps them understand that people come to America from different parts of the world.
"For third-graders, they don't know that (immigration) is a tough topic," Dixon said. "For them, this is what they're experts in now. This is what they've been working on, what they've been building capacity for. So, for them, it's not a hot topic."