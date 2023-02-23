thumbnail_Critchfield_Debbie_Csi_Photo_Design_Boise_Headshot_Color.jpg

A Wednesday release from the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, notified the public of new legislation introduced by Critchfield and approved unanimously by the House Education Committee as the Parental Bill of Rights.

The legislation was created in order to establish a "Bill of Rights" for parents of students enrolled in Idaho’s K-12 public schools. It was formally introduced in the House Education Committee Wednesday morning. The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene, and co-sponsored Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, and Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls.


