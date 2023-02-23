A Wednesday release from the office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, notified the public of new legislation introduced by Critchfield and approved unanimously by the House Education Committee as the Parental Bill of Rights.
The legislation was created in order to establish a "Bill of Rights" for parents of students enrolled in Idaho’s K-12 public schools. It was formally introduced in the House Education Committee Wednesday morning. The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d'Alene, and co-sponsored Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, and Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls.
House Bill 163, should it be formallyadopted, seeks to amend Idaho Code 33-6001 and add new legislation to protect parental and guardian rights that are not currently addressed by any Idaho law.
“Parents are the number one factor in determining the success of Idaho students,” Critchfield said in the release. “This legislation will ensure that parents will always have access to information about their children in our public schools, so they can continue to guide their student’s education as they see fit.”
Amendments to current legislation will, above all else, codify the requirement that schools notify parents about important changes in a student’s mental, emotional or physical well-being.
The bill also addresses parental rights regarding access to a student’s academic and health-related information, notification of school-offered health and wellness services, notification and parent permission for surveys that could detail a student’s personal information such as sexuality, religion, political beliefs or family financial details, notification of contact with law enforcement in the school setting and reasonable access to observe school activities.
“We’ve all seen the stories about schools in other states keeping vital information hidden from parents,” Critchfield said in the release. “This legislation ensures that won’t be allowed in Idaho.”
Critchfield’s office feels optimistic about the Idaho House of Representatives vote as her other current legislation — a financial literacy bill developed with Rep. James Petzke — was approved February 13 in a 67-0 vote.
