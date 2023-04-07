Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, along with other officials from the State Department of Education, will hold six post-legislative information sessions across Idaho between Tuesday and April 20.
The events, which begin in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, are an effort to provide local school leaders a chance to hear from the superintendent and department of education staff regarding changes made to education law during the Idaho Legislature’s 2023 session.
“The annual Post-Legislative Roadshow is an important function for the department because it connects local school trustees, superintendents, business managers and other key personnel with the State Department of Education staff who understand the changes made to Idaho education policy in the last several months,” Critchfield said in a department news release. “This is an opportunity for local schools and charters to learn how these changes will affect their operations so they can be prepared once the new policies take effect.”
Each event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. The full schedule is below:
• April 11: Region 6, Idaho Falls, Idaho National Laboratory, Center for Advanced Energy Studies Building, 955 MK Simpson Blvd.
• April 12: Region 5, Pocatello, Idaho State University, Pond Student Union, Little Wood Room.
• April 13: Region 3, Nampa, Northwest Nazarene University, Conrad Student Commons, Walden Hall.
• April 17: Region 4, Twin Falls, College of Southern Idaho, Taylor Building, Room 277.
• April 19: Region 2, Moscow, University of Washington School of Medicine and Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho Building.
• April 20: Region 1, Coeur d’Alene, North Idaho College, Edminster Student Union.
Conversations based on parental rights regarding access to a student’s academic and health-related information, notification of school-offered health and wellness services, notification and parent permission for surveys that could detail a student’s personal information such as sexuality, religion, political beliefs or family financial details, notification of contact with law enforcement in the school setting and reasonable access to observe school activities, will be among addressed discussion topics.
Critchfield is scheduled to make opening remarks each morning around 9:30.
