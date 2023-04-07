thumbnail_Critchfield_Debbie_Csi_Photo_Design_Boise_Headshot_Color.jpg

Critchfield 

 courtesy of the Department of Education

Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield, along with other officials from the State Department of Education, will hold six post-legislative information sessions across Idaho between Tuesday and April 20.

The events, which begin in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, are an effort to provide local school leaders a chance to hear from the superintendent and department of education staff regarding changes made to education law during the Idaho Legislature’s 2023 session.


