Leaders from several eastern Idaho K-12 schools told regional health officials on Thursday that coronavirus spread within schools is low and schools are managing the outbreaks.
But some administrators said they're concerned for the coming weeks, as they begin to see cases rise after Thanksgiving, when many ignored public health recommendations to not gather.
"Overall, we feel OK about where we are," Jefferson County schools Superintendent Chad Martin told the Eastern Idaho Public Health board. "The concern is staffing more than anything." Martin said he fears that "if we see the holiday spike … we could be in a real bind with staffing."
Superintendents in eastern Idaho hold a weekly phone call to update each other on the virus's impact in schools. Five superintendents and Brigham Young University-Idaho Vice President Brett Cook presented to Eastern Idaho Public Health's board Thursday morning on what had happened since Thanksgiving.
On a typical day, 100 to 150 students in Jefferson schools are out isolating due to potential exposure, Martin said. Few test positive, though. (Testing in eastern Idaho is generally limited to people who show symptoms for the virus, and children are less likely than adults to show symptoms.)
Martin also said infections are spiking after students returned from break. As of Thursday morning, a record 38 students had tested positive in Jefferson, which Martin noted was partly due to the reporting backlog caused by school being on break the prior week.
About 26% of all staff in Fremont County schools have been infected with the virus, Superintendent Bryon Stutzman said. Only 2.3% of students have been infected. It wasn't immediately clear whether those only included confirmed cases.
"I hope and pray we do not lose any staff to this pandemic, and hopefully we can continue to move forward," Stutzman said. "But it's been a struggle, as with any school district."
Quarantines have already reached peak levels in Idaho Falls School District 91. Superintendent George Boland said Thursday that 647 students were being kept home by their families after a relative or contact had tested positive. Another 442 students were in quarantine due to a possible exposure at school, putting more than a tenth of students at home at one point.
"There's an ebb and flow to it that varies from school to school," Boland said Friday. "I believe our current numbers show 10 students are out from Skyline (High School), none from cases at school, but 58 students out at Hawthorne Elementary."
Asked where spread is occurring, health district Director Geri Rackow confirmed during the Thursday meeting that documented cases linked to schools are low. She said mainly, contact tracers are learning that small gatherings, workplaces and extracurricular activities such as sports are driving the region's incredibly high caseload. The health district is reporting more than 200 cases each day, on average.
School leaders welcomed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that shortened recommended isolation periods from 14 days down to 10 days or even just seven days, if someone tests negative for the virus and shows no symptoms.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 has only required exposed students and staff to isolate for seven days since mid-September; public health guidance at the time didn't support that decision. With multiple schools looking to shorten their quarantine windows to match the new recommendation, Bonneville Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said he supports the change.
"We've not seen any cases reported to us in that seven- to 14-day period," Woolstenhulme said. (The CDC estimates only 60% of all people with the virus ever show symptoms.)
Woolstenhulme told the health board that the district was averaging 12 to 18 positive cases per day among staff and students. Idaho Falls has reported a total of 14 students and staff who tested positive for the virus this week.
"I think that the infections are occurring in the communities, rather than in the schools," Boland said. "I think with the steps we have taken, we've increased the ability to distance. … We've managed to maintain operationally, even though the sub pool is small."
School leaders also said they're receiving criticism from parents and community members for adhering to Gov. Brad Little's strict ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
Over three weeks ago, Little put the state back in a modified version of Stage 2 of his four-step reopening plan. That slightly intensified the minimal coronavirus-related restrictions Little has placed on the state. But the new gathering ban doesn't allow for local officials to grant specific event organizers exemptions, which Little's gathering restrictions in modified Stage 3 in late October did.
Largely, pandemic restrictions aren't being enforced in Idaho. Boise police just recently began enforcing mask requirements, and Idaho Falls is gearing up to potentially cite event organizers who violate Little's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.
Stutzman said the heat his schools are receiving is "really because there is a little bit of inconsistency."
"We're trying to follow the mandate," by only allowing 10 spectators at sports. "If we are all doing that, it would be great. My understanding is one school district is not. That makes it real hard for the rest of (us)," Stutzman said.