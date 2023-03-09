Superintendent (copy)
Jim Shank answers questions during a meet and greet with the prospective superintendent at Taylorview Middle School in this file photo from March 2021.

 JOHN ROARK | jroark@postregister.com

Idaho Falls School District 91 is set to lose Superintendent Jim Shank at the close of the 2022-23 school year, his time as chief educator ending effective June 30.

Shank, who joined the district in July 2021, is leaving the district after being offered a position at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington. 


