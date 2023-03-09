Idaho Falls School District 91 is set to lose Superintendent Jim Shank at the close of the 2022-23 school year, his time as chief educator ending effective June 30.
Shank, who joined the district in July 2021, is leaving the district after being offered a position at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington.
Shank sent a letter announcing his decision to faculty and staff Wednesday.
“My professional career as an educator began in 1991," Shank said in the letter. "The majority of those years have been spent in the Idaho Falls School District serving as an assistant principal, principal, director and currently as superintendent of schools.
"I would like to believe that those years of service have had a positive influence on students and teachers, opened doors of opportunity, eliminated barriers to learning, and encouraged success."
Shank's resume includes superintendent positions in Washington and Utah as well as a principal position in District 91 and experience as a special education teacher.
He shared in the letter that "after careful consideration and a good amount of personal reflection," he decided to resign.
Shank succeeded longtime Superintendent George Boland, who retired at the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Boland spent 15 years as superintendent for District 91.
Shank was not the district's first choice as superintendent. A divided board of trustees voted 3-2 on March 30, 2021, to offer the job to Eric Pingrey. But three days later, Pingrey withdrew his acceptance of the job to take the open superintendent job in McCall-Donnelly School District. The district offered the post to Shank, who had been the runner-up, after an emergency board of trustees meeting six days after Pingrey's withdrawal.
Shank didn't give a reason for his departure, but it comes after a failed $250 million bond measure in November and a perceived lack of community support for the district.
At the close of his letter, Shank wishes the district the best and thanks them for the opportunity he has been given to serve.
Following pending contract negotiations and a background check, Shank is expected to begin his new post at the North Beach School District on July 1, before the 2023-34 school year, according to a Facebook post by the North Beach School District.
The Idaho Falls board of trustees thanked Shank for his service and encouraged district parents to watch for more information as they discuss the next steps at the regularly scheduled business meeting on March 16.
“We appreciate Dr. Shank’s service to the district, especially his focus on implementing High-Reliability Schools and expanding Career Technical Education opportunities for our students,” said District 91 Board Chairwoman Hillary Radcliffe in a news release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.