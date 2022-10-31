Idaho Falls School District 91 officials are taking proactive steps to alleviate overcrowding and school safety concerns regardless of how the district's $250 million bond measure fares at the polls Nov. 8.

"Whether the bond fails or passes, we have to figure out the issues that still need to be fixed, because we still have facility concerns even if that bond passes,” said Hillary Radcliffe, the vice chairwoman of the district's board of trustees. “We have schools that are over capacity and we have security and safety issues. Those don't go away overnight as soon as that bond passes."


