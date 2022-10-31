Idaho Falls School District 91 is facing overcrowding and safety issues at several of its schools and has proposed a $250 million bond issue that would replace Idaho Falls High School, renovate Skyline High School and build two new elementary schools.
File - Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank, right, and Idaho Falls High School Principal Chris Powell pose in the boys’ locker room at the school. During the school year Powell said, due to overcrowding, hundreds of boys make their way through the outdated locker room without space for their items or the ability to shower in privacy.
Idaho Falls School District 91 is facing overcrowding and safety issues at several of its schools and has proposed a $250 million bond issue that would replace Idaho Falls High School, renovate Skyline High School and build two new elementary schools.
File - Idaho Falls School District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank, right, and Idaho Falls High School Principal Chris Powell pose in the boys’ locker room at the school. During the school year Powell said, due to overcrowding, hundreds of boys make their way through the outdated locker room without space for their items or the ability to shower in privacy.
Idaho Falls School District 91 officials are taking proactive steps to alleviate overcrowding and school safety concerns regardless of how the district's $250 million bond measure fares at the polls Nov. 8.
"Whether the bond fails or passes, we have to figure out the issues that still need to be fixed, because we still have facility concerns even if that bond passes,” said Hillary Radcliffe, the vice chairwoman of the district's board of trustees. “We have schools that are over capacity and we have security and safety issues. Those don't go away overnight as soon as that bond passes."
In preparation for the bond election, district officials sent a survey to parents and staff on Oct. 19 and received more than 1,600 responses.
The survey was attached to an email in which district officials notified parents and staff of the school board’s decision to look into alternative schooling options sooner than later.
District officials assert that the need for solutions cannot wait for the bond to pass and new schools to be built, a process that can take years.
The surveyresults show parents and staff have differing preferences on how the district should move forward to address overcrowding.
“The Board of Trustees is starting to consider ways to address safety, security and overcrowding if the proposed bond fails on Nov. 8,” Superintendent Jim Shank said in the email to parents. “Some of the ideas being discussed include year-round schools or split sessions.”
The survey saw 470 staff members respond with more than 50% of those preferring split sessions, where half of a school's students would meet in the morning and the other half in the evening. Of the nearly 1,100 parents who responded, more than50% preferred the option of year-round school.
"The fact that their opinions are different does make things more difficult, but as we weight the factors, we have to look as much as we can at what is best for the students' education and after that, we weigh in all the other factors," Radcliffe said.
District officials have said that eightof the district's 18 schools have overcrowding issues, with some of the most overpopulated schools being Sunnyside Elementary School at 145% capacity and Idaho Falls High School at 141% capacity.
District officialshave said that split sessions and year-round school are two of the most obvious solutions to the safety and overcrowding issues. Though Shank's email said the options were being considered in light of the vote, Radcliffe said they will be considered even if the bond passes, because of the time it takes to build new schools.
Regardless of the bond election's outcome, district officials need to decide how to address those issues while also weighing what is educationally appropriate, costs, teacher availability and more, Radcliffe said.
"We aren't trying to scare anyone," she said. "I think as a board we want to make sure we have all the information because we have significant problems that need to be handled in our schools. We are trying to get information and gather solutions and we have tried a lot of different tactics to do that, one of which was the survey the district sent out."
"We have got to make decisions for safety and the students regardless of the bond."
If passed, funds from the $250 million bond would be used to build a new Idaho Falls High School on a site on 49th South to replace the current facility, as well as for extensive renovations to Skyline High School, including the addition of a new auditorium, and adding two new elementary schools to the district, one in south Idaho Falls and a larger elementary school that would replace Temple View Elementary School in north Idaho Falls.
The estimated costs for the projects are $26,985,856 per new elementary school, $118,848,248 for a new Idaho Falls High School and $71,468,112 for the remodeling of Skyline High School, according to district officials.
"I think we are feeling really positive," Radcliffe said. "We have had great engagement from the community and have had a great response so far but we have got to make decisions for safety and the students regardless of the bond.
“That supermajority is a really high bar and we are aware of that, but problems that we have are not going away and that is why we are looking into alternative options."
Radcliffe and other district officials are encouraging patrons to get out and vote on Tuesday.
"This bond is important to our district, she said. "We need new schools, the kids need new schools."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.