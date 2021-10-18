Swan Valley School District 92 was one of the top performing public school districts in the 2021 Idaho Standards Achievement Test for math and English language arts/literacy (ELA).
According to data from the state Department of Education, District 92 was one of two public school districts in the state to make into the top 10 performing school districts in the English language arts/literacy portion of the test. More than 75% of the district’s students scored at a proficient or advanced level on the test.
“A lot of people think this can’t happen in a small, rural community,” said district Superintendent Michael Jacobson. “We’ve proved that a small rural school can do amazing things.”
Swan Valley also was in the top 20 in the state in the math ISAT, with more than 56% of students scoring proficient or advanced scores on the test.
This is a major accomplishment for the school district, Jacobson said. In 2014, the district was one of the lowest performing school districts in Idaho, with 34% of students scoring proficiently on the math ISAT and 33% of students scoring proficiently in the ELA ISAT.
In 2015, just over 5% of students scored proficiently on the math ISAT, Jacobson said.
Jacobson said he credits the staff, which saw turnover in 2016 in an attempt to bring more consistency for students, at Swan Valley Elementary School for the turnaround in student performance. The school has four teachers who teach in multiple grade classrooms, according to the school’s website.
"We had a significant increase (in student results) when we got our current staff and it’s just been slowly going up,” Jacobson said.
Those teachers are Kami Herring, Darcy Lundquist, Daniel Lundquist, and Amy Kerr. Jacobson said several school staff members attended Swan Valley themselves when they were younger.
“I think that’s amazing,” Jacobson said. “That’s what makes this a true community. People live here, they went to school here and know the value of an education. Now they’re here giving back to the community."
The only other public school district in the state to perform in the top 10 was Troy School District 287. The other schools that made the list were charter schools.