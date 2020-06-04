In between failed attempts to pass a plant levy in March and May, Swan Valley School District applied for a number of state and federal grants to make repairs at the elementary school over the summer.
The district’s plant levy attempt received more than half of the 270 votes cast by mail in the election results announced Tuesday, but fell short of the 55% majority required to be implemented. The district has had at least four levy attempts rejected by voters in the last few years, with the scale decreasing from $500,000 over five years to $120,000 over two years in the last attempt.
Superintendent Michael Jacobsen said he and the school board will meet June 15 to discuss how to approach the next bond attempt and what projects need to be prioritized. He said the small size of the school and town made it difficult to get people to support increased spending on the district’s single building, a K-8 elementary school.
“The more you pass on now and wait to take care of projects, the more expensive they become down the road. It could be hundreds of thousands of dollars to replace our asphalt instead of $5,000 to repair it,” Jacobsen said.
In the weeks since the previous levy attempt in March, Swan Valley School District officials have filed grant applications to help make the repairs usually covered by a plant levy. A few charitable foundations had sent the school money to update its playground, though Jacobsen said others have extended their deadlines or shifted their focus because of the coronavirus.
One grant came through on Thursday when the school received $8,395 from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to replace fixtures on the school’s sinks and drinking fountains. The application was sent after one of the kitchen sinks had elevated levels of lead content during the fall and Jacobsen hoped the school would be able to make the replacements quickly during the summer.
“We were still under the ceiling for dangerous levels, but barely meeting the guidelines is not enough for me. We want to try to eliminate all lead in our school,” Jacobsen said.
The district also has cooperated with the Swan Valley Fire Department to apply for a larger federal grant. The two are seeking around $50,000 from a FEMA Fire Protection and Safety Grant to address the outdated fire alarm systems at the elementary school and in many of the homes around Swan Valley.
Guy Bliesner from the Idaho Office of School Safety and Security alerted Jacobsen and the school board to the grant opportunity earlier this year and worked with both agencies to complete the application by the May 26 deadline.
“The whole package is what FEMA was looking for with these grants, something that increases fire prevention tactics in the valley as a whole,” Bliesner said.
In the grant application sent to the federal agency last week, the groups shared multiple concerns about the current state of the equipment in the city. Swan Valley Elementary School’s fire system had not been updated since it was first built in 1952 and had only pull alarms instead of an automatic system. Many of the homes rely on wood fires to keep warm throughout the year, but 60% had been built before new homes were required to have fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
The recipients of the Fire Protection and Safety Grant will be alerted around the beginning of July, which would potentially allow the new system to be installed at the elementary school before the start of the school year.