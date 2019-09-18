Swan Valley School District 92 voters will decide on a $100,000-a-year, five-year property tax levy in November.
The levy, which needs 55 percent support to pass, would be used to upgrade the school’s heating, phone and fire systems, make improvements to school security, buy a new bus and high school shuttle car, and make repairs to the playground and sidewalks, according to a fact sheet provided by Superintendent and Principal Michael Jacobson. The fact sheets says the Idaho Office of School Safety and Security has recommended the school upgrade its phone and intercom systems and classroom doors, while the Idaho Division of Building Safety has recommended the school replace cracking sidewalks, remove an old swing set by the basketball courts and expand the gravel around the playground equipment. The fire chief has recommended upgrading the school’s fire suppression system.
The last plant levy, which was $40,000 a year, expired June 30. The new levy would cost $42.32 a year to the owner of a $100,000 home. If the proposed new levy passes, after it expires in 2025 “our current Trustees envision going back to a very basic plant levy amount to continue maintaining our school,” according to the district’s fact sheet.
In May, Swan Valley voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed $420,000-a-year five-levy supplemental property tax levy. Much of this levy would have been used to expand the school gym; however, it also contained some of the items that are now part of the proposed plant facilities levy, such as the sidewalk repairs, the new shuttle car and upgrades to the phone, heating and fire safety systems.
Election Day is Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Swan Valley Elementary School.