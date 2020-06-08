Taylor's Crossing Public Charter School has announced Scott Boyle as its new superintendent and lead athletic director for the next school year.
Boyle has been the girl's soccer coach and intervention specialist at Thunder Ridge High School for the last two years. Before moving to Idaho Falls, he spent more than two decades as a German teacher and administrator at the Elk Grove Unified School District in California.
"I love being able to look at problems and address those through a variety of stakeholders, whether it be parents or teachers or students. It's fun to try to think of different ways to fit square pegs in round holes," Boyle said.
School board vice-chairwoman Kimber Tower said the school received thousands of applications for the superintendent position when the job was posted in late January. She said that Boyle's experience with athletics programs was a key factor in their decision, as the school was looking to grow its relatively new sports programs, and so was his appreciation of the school's mission.
"When he came in, you could tell that he understood the vision of Taylor's Crossing and could see what we were trying to do at the school," Tower said.
This will be Boyle's first position with a public charter school and his first administrative position in Idaho. He said it would be a difference going from his previous schools to Taylor's Crossing, which had 369 students enrolled last year, and that he'd spent the last few weeks reviewing the rules surrounding charter schools in the state to prepare for the new job.
Boyle's contract with Taylor's Crossing does not start until July 1, but he has already been involved with preparations for next school year. He created a steering committee of teachers to help him plan for the next school year, which will have its first meeting Tuesday. Tower said that Boyle had also been involved in talks with new teachers they were hiring and was working on grants and business relationships for the school.
Boyle will receive $90,000 for his first year as the lead administrator at Taylor's Crossing. The previous lead administrator, Daniel Wendt, received $81,100 during the 2018-2019 school year, according to State Department of Education records.