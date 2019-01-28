Taylorview Middle School students got a glimpse of the "real world" Friday morning.
Professionals from a variety of fields attended Taylorview's Career Day to share insights about their careers with the students.
Students attended two 30-minute sessions, learning about a variety of professions from banking, piloting, FBI training and journalism. Other fields included plumbing, farming and social work.
The event was to help get middle schoolers thinking about their potential future careers.
"It's always fun to learn about things you never knew," said eighth-grader Jordan Yarrington, who attended sessions on real estate and EMT.
Each career session featured professionals talking about classes and organizations students can participate in to one day get into that respective field. Other topics included salaries, work-life balance and daily routines, as students were able to ask questions throughout the presentations.
"It's a little early but it's good to explore different things and it's good to ask questions about different things," Yarrington said. Yarrington added that she wants to get involved in the music industry.
One session was an introduction to the FBI. Students watched a training video and were told about analytics, coding, science and military avenues that could lead to the Bureau.
Another session included pilot Ted Miller and 14-year-old Civil Air Patrol participant Cameron Meyer talking about piloting — commercially and in the military. Another had a banker from Idaho Central Credit Union.
"It was really cool to see what people do for a living," said seventh-grader Justin Wilkins, who went to sessions about the Museum of Idaho and drones.
Wilkins said he wants to be an author when he grows up, adding that "it was cool to see other careers."