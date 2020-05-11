The presidents of 20 Idaho Education Association branches in eastern Idaho signed an open letter Monday calling for school districts to not cut jobs in order to save money for the next school year.
The letter argued that students needed to return to districts in the fall that had a full staff of teachers, counselors and other employees. It was signed by the Education Association presidents from Blackfoot, Bonneville, Idaho Falls, Rexburg and a dozen other school districts as well as Idaho State University.
“Now is not the time to hit the panic button and start slashing education budgets. When the school year resumes this fall, in whatever form it may take, students must have access to the fundamental resources to guarantee their health and safety,” the letter read.
The State Department of Education plans to release budget worksheets to school districts later this week, which will help them determine exactly where budget cuts would be focused and what programs could be frozen heading into the next school year should the cuts be necessary.
On Friday, Gov. Brad Little issued a memo to school districts with a series of possible recommended cuts for schools across the state in order to reduce next year’s school budgets by 5 percent, or around $99 million. The suggested cuts include more than $50 million in suspended leadership bonuses, raises and moves on the career salary ladder, and $21 million in overall cuts to discretionary spending.
Jon Hawkes, regional president of the Idaho Education Association and president of the Snake River School District chapter, argued that every service provided by school districts was necessary to keep going into the next year. He personally agreed with many of Little’s suggestions, including the salary freezes, to help districts make up lost funding in the short term.
“Everyone is going to take a hit but that doesn’t mean that whole services and their staff need to be cut,” Hawkes said.
Bonneville Joint School District Superintendent Scott Woolstemhulme said the district did not anticipate having to make any layoffs over the summer. Instead, he said there could be a consolidation of jobs as teachers retire and that they would have to look at positions that had dedicated funding sources after they received the revenue details from the state.
A similar deal was struck between the Idaho Falls School District and its teachers association in 2009 after the Great Recession. The district and teachers association agreed to cut medical stipends in half to save more than $800,000 without major layoffs, along with partial furloughs and extracurricular cuts.
Idaho Falls Education Association’s former president Angela Gillman said the district was not considering some of those more drastic actions heading into next year and was optimistic that schools could weather a year of cuts and uncertainty without losing staff.