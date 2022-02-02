The State Department of Education is accepting nominations for Idaho’s top teaching honor, Teacher of the Year.
Nominations will be accepted through March 14, according to a State Department of Education news release.
The Idaho Teacher of the Year Program, which began in 1959, is one of the most prestigious honors in the state for teachers, according to the program’s website. The program focuses public attention on excellence in teaching that has a real impact on the students of Idaho.
The Idaho Teacher of the Year is chosen from among district nominees by a selection committee representing state education leaders and lawmakers, the website says. The Idaho Teacher of the Year serves as Idaho’s nominee for the National Teacher of the Year program.
“Idaho is full of passionate, innovative teachers who inspire their students to dream and achieve,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra said in the release. “Choose a favorite teacher who has made a difference for you or your child, then send us a nomination. Public school teachers in all parts of Idaho, all subjects and grade levels are eligible for this honor.”
Nominated teachers will be notified and will have until May 9 to apply for the honor. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and the winning teacher will be announced in September during a surprise visit to their school.
The 2023 Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across Idaho talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in Idaho. She or he will serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.
The 2021-22 Idaho Teacher of the Year is Todd Knight, who teaches science, engineering and coding classes at Crossroads Middle School, a West Ada School District “school of choice” for students who may struggle in large traditional schools.