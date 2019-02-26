BOISE — A bill to boost starting teachers' pay to $40,000 over the next two years easily passed the Idaho House on Tuesday.
The bill would increase the pay of teachers on the lowest three “residency” rungs of the state’s teacher pay scale, raising the lowest rung to $38,500 a year in 2019-2020 and $40,000 in 2020-2021, fulfilling an oft-repeated campaign promise of Gov. Brad Little. It would cost the state $3.8 million next year and $7.7 million the year after that.
"It's an important bill," said Rep. Gary Marshall, R-Idaho Falls, a former teacher who carried the bill on the House floor.
Idaho has some of the lowest teacher pay in the country, and raising it both to recruit more teachers and keep older teachers from leaving the profession or for higher-paying jobs in other states has been a major policy goal over the past few years. This year is the last year of the "career ladder," a plan lawmakers approved in 2014 to gradually increase teacher pay over five years. The minimum teacher salary is currently $35,800 a year. This year's "career ladder" increase would raise it to $37,000 a year. The increase contained in the bill the House passed Tuesday would be in addition to that.
Marshall, who started his career as a government and American history teacher at Bonneville High School in 1973, talked about having to work a second job to continue doing what he loved. Later in his career, he taught prospective teachers at Brigham Young University-Idaho. He told his colleagues about a student of his from Shelley who was gifted but decided not to go into teaching.
“He was making more money working part-time at Melaleuca than he would get working as a first-year teacher,” Marshall said.
The bill passed 61-9. Locally Reps. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, voted "No." The rest of the eastern Idaho delegation voted "Yes."