BOISE — A bill funding pay raises for new teachers passed the Idaho House 60-7 on Monday.
House Bill 153, which will boost starting teachers' pay to $40,000 over the next two years, already passed overwhelmingly and was signed into law last week. Gov. Brad Little frequently talked about education during the campaign, and raising teacher pay as well as increasing early childhood education funding were two of his most frequent themes. However, since the bill passed after the education funding bill that includes teacher pay passed, lawmakers had to pass a separate bill to pay for these raises.
House Bill 286 will cost the state $3.8 million in 2019-2020. The raises will cost the state an estimated $7.7 million the next year.
Starting teacher pay, which is $35,800 a year now, will go up to $38,500 in the 2019-2020 school year and $40,000 in 2020-2021. The bill now heads to the Senate.