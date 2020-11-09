Name: Alexsis Breeze
Position: English teacher at Bonneville Online High School
Years experience: Third year of online teaching, eighth year in Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to be a teacher in the first place?
I love helping students learn and grow. I didn't always have the best teachers growing up and wanted to change that and be a support for kids, while showing them that my subject matter can be engaging and beneficial for their futures.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching for the online high school?
We have such a variety of students that it's rewarding to work with so many unique individuals. I love being able to work one-on-one with them as needed and getting to learn more about them through their work.
You are also a Senior Project coordinator for District 93. How has this year's partial waiving of the project requirements affected the students you work with?
In some cases, we've had to waive the project entirely. In others, students have been able to do projects at home like rebuild cars, complete a welding project, develop a computer program, or do online community engagement work. My senior project students have had to record presentations or present to me via Zoom instead of live, face-to-face.
How have things with the online school changed because of the coronavirus?
Overall not too much has changed in the way things work, other than my students not being able to go out and volunteer. Many of our students also come into our computer lab to work, because without access to the internet, it was difficult for many students to work throughout the end of last year and this year.
What is your favorite book to teach in your English classes and why?
I love letting the kids pick their own, while still being able to analyze similar themes and ideas presented in them. For me, it is more exciting to have a variety of ideas coming in, rather than having everyone read the same book. My favorite book that I've taught though is probably 'Here Lies Linc' because it was something the kids had never heard of, but it taught them a lot while keeping them engaged.