Name: Amanda Allen
Position: Seventh grade reading teacher at Eagle Rock Middle School
Years Experience: Fourth year teaching at Eagle Rock, 10th year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
In college, my favorite classes were history and psychology — which made selecting a major a bit of a challenge. I realized that the best way to pursue both of those passions would be to major in secondary education so I could teach the subjects I love. Ironically, those are two subjects I no longer directly teach.
What is your favorite part about teaching middle school students?
I absolutely love their quirkiness! Middle schoolers are still kids at heart but are at such a crucial point in their lives where they're deciding who they want to be and what kind of person they'll become. I love helping them on that journey and supporting them through what is arguably one of the most awkward and challenging times in every person's life.
You're part of the Discover team at Eagle Rock. How does having those teams benefit the students?
The team system places students into smaller groups where they all have the same core teachers (which include math, English, reading, science and history). This allows the teachers on that team to form stronger bonds with the students and get to know each child on a more personal level. Four days a week, we meet together during our "teaming" class period and discuss how all of the students on our team are doing and if we have any concerns that need to be addressed.
What do you think about the proposal to expand the middle schools in District 91 to include sixth-graders?
I'm very excited by the idea of moving sixth-graders up to the middle school. I began my teaching career with sixth-graders in the elementary setting and always felt that they were a little too old for many of the activities their younger counterparts enjoyed. We often found ourselves planning alternative activities for our students for holidays, assemblies, and other events so that they could embrace their maturity and avoid feeling out-of-place or babied.
Do you have children in the district? Has that changed your approach to teaching?
I have two daughters — a fourth-grader and a first-grader — who attend school in our district. I've always been a "nurturing" teacher, which works great for me, but having my girls attend school in my district has helped me to recognize and value the many different teaching styles represented in our schools and the benefits that come with each.