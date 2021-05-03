Name: Amber Mahoney
Position: Second-grade teacher at D91 Online Academy
Years experience: First year teaching online, fourth year in Idaho Falls School District 91
What made you want to become a teacher?
My mom! She just retired from District 91 last year. Growing up, I loved spending time in her classroom. During high school, I took a release time so I could go work with small groups in her class. Seeing her in action and how much passion she had made teaching quickly become my desired profession.
Why did you transfer over to the Online Academy when it launched this fall?
I view myself as a lifelong learner, and I knew applying for a position at D91 Online Academy would allow me to learn many new skills as a teacher. I have family members in the high-risk category for COVID-19, so that was also a factor in my decision to apply.
What has been your favorite part of teaching online this year — and what has been the biggest challenge?
My favorite part of teaching online this year has been the ability to work so closely with my students and their families. The online platform allows me to focus on their individual needs.
The biggest challenge has been technology. I have told my students many times that technology is great, until it isn’t! Technology has allowed me to do so many amazing things with my students, but when it decides to stop working, teaching online becomes very challenging.
How have your second-graders adapted to the different challenges that come with learning online?
At the beginning of the year, my students were very dependent on their families to help them be successful. We definitely all went through moments of frustration and doubt … As the school year progressed, the students really stepped up and have taken control of their learning. Not only are they excelling at their coursework, they are also excelling at many skills they will use their whole lives. They have become experts at their computers, printers, joining Webex meetings, sending emails, making videos, creating digital presentations and so much more.
What was the most useful advice you ever received about teaching?
Invest in building strong relationships with your students. Through the relationships that I have built with my students, I have been more successful at classroom management and helping student reach their full potential.