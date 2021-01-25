Name: Amy Kerr
Position: Seventh- and eighth-grade teacher at Swan Valley Elementary School
Years experience: Fourth year teaching in Swan Valley
What made you want to be a teacher out in Swan Valley?
I'm a Swan Valley native. My dad went to school here, I went to school here, and my daughter went to school here … I was late coming to teaching, I went back to school when I was 40. The older I got, the more patience I had, and I wanted to help these kids be prepared for life after school.
What is it like to teach in a small, connected community like Swan Valley?
It's pretty great because a lot of the school functions are also community functions. Our kids are the future here and there isn't a community center, so the Halloween carnival is a community event and that's true for a lot of our programs during a normal year.
How has the coronavirus affected Swan Valley Elementary over the last few months?
We were prepared to go completely virtual at some point and that did happen after Thanksgiving. We had about half of our staff test positive, including me … My December was pretty miserable. I had longer effects than the 14-day symptoms that most people have. Luckily I was never hospitalized but I felt terrible for the entire month.
How are your middle school-age students adapting to the current approaches to teaching?
They know how to use iPads and know how to share things with me but it is a struggle. Our motivated students will be motivated if they're at home or if they're in front of me in the classroom, but the other students definitely have a harder time when they're not in front of you.
What are you most looking forward to doing again once the school returns to normal?
We miss field trips and doing more group work. Even in a smaller class of 17 kids, you still try to distance everyone. It's kind of boring to teach through COVID because all the fun things we normally do, like group projects or field trips, have been sharply curtailed.