Name: Angela Morgan
Position: Teen wellness teacher at Sandcreek Middle School
Years experience: 13 years at Sandcreek, 16 years with Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to become a teacher?
My mom was a teacher and as a little girl, I always dreamed of being one too. It just took me a little longer than I anticipated to complete this goal.
What does a typical trimester look like for a teen wellness class?
Teen Wellness is just a trimester class so during the course we cover the 3 main aspects of the health triangle — physical, mental and emotional, and social. I cover the topics of nutrition, fitness, sleep, hygiene, self-esteem, depression, anxiety disorders and suicide, stress management, smoking and vaping, drugs, alcohol … I do a lot of group discussions and activities so the students are constantly engaged and interacting.
How has the coronavirus affected how your class operates and what wellness issues you cover?
I never know how many students I’m going to have in class from day to day, so that can affect how I arrange my activities and lessons. There have been nights I have stayed up late rearranging/making new lesson plans to adjust to the many changes of this year. One of the biggest changes I made this year was talking about the importance of hygiene and being very aware of how viruses attack the body and what we can do to protect ourselves.
How do you handle the online/remote learning days every Monday?
I have LOVED the online learning days. It has been so nice to invite students to come in that have either missed days (due to quarantining or illnesses), or that I may need to help one-on-one with a concept they may not understand. Having 32 students in a classroom each hour, it is extremely difficult to give that one-on-one attention needed, but on Mondays, it is now available for them, and it has proven to be so beneficial.
What was the best advice you received about being a teacher?
The best advice I received is that students may not always remember the content I teach them, but they will always remember how they felt in my classroom. I try to always remember this and to let students know how much I care for them.