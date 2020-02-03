Name: Anika Henrikson
Position: English teacher at Emerson Alternative High School
Years experience: Third year teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
Before becoming a teacher, I was the assistant editor for a magazine in California. I did that for about eight years and loved it, but I needed a change. … I began subbing at the suggestion of my aunt, who has subbed for a long time, and I realized I really enjoyed working with students. I took a long-term sub job at Emerson and had a number of faculty here tell me I was a natural teacher.
What have you enjoyed the most about being a teacher?
The best moments for me are when students are able to pick up on the subtext and symbolism of the works we’re reading without my pointing it out because it means they’re thinking critically about the words on the page.
Are there any unique demands to working with students at an alternative high school?
I would say faculty and staff at Emerson encounter similar problems that other high schools do. However, because a majority of our students come to Emerson because they haven’t been successful at other high schools for various reasons, it can be harder to get them to invest in their own education right away and recognize that they are capable of succeeding in school.
How do you feel about the Common Core standards for English?
I feel they serve as a great framework for designing curriculum, and it’s been very helpful, as a new teacher, to have structure and identifiable targets to aim for with my kids. The standards for English and language arts are broad enough that you can have them fit a number of different assignments, so you aren’t totally boxed in or restricted either.
What was the best advice you received when you started teaching?
I heard from several experienced teachers and my mentor, Colette Stenersen at Idaho Falls High School, that I shouldn’t sacrifice my mental health or physical health for my career. That’s what leads to burnout. Basically, what helped me adjust to being a teacher is the idea that there’s always tomorrow, so if something doesn’t get done or “go right” today, it’s not the end of the world.