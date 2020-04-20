Name: Ashley Cassell
Position: Fifth-grade teacher at Bridgewater Elementary School
Years experience: First year at Bridgewater, eighth year teaching in Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to become a teacher?
I come from a family of teachers. When I was a little girl, my grandmother who taught fourth grade would sit down with me and help me with various assignments. She was patient with me. My dad, aunts, and uncle are also educators. I had great role models that instilled in me the desire to teach.
How would you describe your teaching style and approach to your class?
I would describe my teaching style as a facilitator. My classroom is a place where discussions are always ongoing, where I am not the only one teaching. Students are self-learning and teaching others in our ongoing discussions. This is a goal, as it doesn't always happen.
What's been a highlight from the school year so far?
The biggest highlight has been reading Harry Potter with them. I do novel studies for reading class, and I had some students that were not very interested in reading at the very beginning of the school year. After Harry Potter, I had kids begging to read the second book in the series in class and eager to start our next novel study.
How have you handled the transition to teaching your class online?
It has been fun to interact with them on Google Meet. I have been able to utilize the technology I have been teaching them all year. I have my master's in instructional technology, so this has been a simpler transition for me.
How are your students handling the idea that they'll be ending the school year online?
It has been a difficult transition for my students. As fifth-graders they are social, and they want to be at school with their friends. We had several discussions about the losses of not being at school with their peers and teachers. The kids verbalize how hard it's been for them and how much they wish the virus hadn’t come at all. This is also the time of year we do field trips and enjoy our class in a different way. We get to spend time with our kids in activities, and I am really going to miss having that bonding time.