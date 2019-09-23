Editor’s note: Teacher Talk is a new weekly question-and-answer article series introducing Post Register readers to area educators during the school year.
———
Name: Ashtyn Powell
Position: First-grade teacher at A.H. Bush Elementary School
Years Experience: First year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
I have known that I wanted to be a teacher for as long as I can remember! I come from a family of teachers, such as my dad (Robert Powell), who has taught for District 93 for 33 years. He had a big influence on my decision to become a teacher. I was a student-teacher/long-term sub last year, but it was also for Bush Elementary.
What has been your first impression of being a full-time teacher?
The staff has been so welcoming, kind and helpful towards me. Everyone truly wants you to succeed and will do whatever they can to help you do so! The teachers and staff care immensely for the students and the community.
How has being a teacher compared to what you expected? Have there been any major surprises over the first few weeks?
It definitely is a very tiring profession. However, I wouldn’t trade it for the world! I have the best students, and I genuinely love to see them each day. I am surprised at how weak my immune system is though! I can’t seem to go a week without getting sick with something. I guess that’s expected, being around six and seven-year-olds every day.
Which of the subjects that you cover in first-grade is your favorite to teach?
I love teaching social studies! I don’t get to teach it as frequently as some of the other subjects, but when I do, I really enjoy it. I love teaching my students about our world and other cultures. One of my main goals as a teacher is to help my students become more accepting of others, and social studies is a great way to do that. Plus, I have a minor in History, so it is a subject that I have always been passionate about.
What are you looking forward to the most over the rest of your first year?
I am looking forward to building even stronger relationships with each of my students and watching them grow throughout the year.