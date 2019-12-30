Name: Bailee Bigley
Position: Third-grade teacher at Linden Park Elementary School
Years experience: Fourth year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
My fourth-grade teacher growing up was such an inspiration that I knew one day I wanted to become a teacher. She made learning so much fun and I knew I wanted to do that for my own students.
How did you end up in Idaho Falls?
I am originally from Houston, Texas. I came to Idaho for college and fell in love with the mountains and all the outdoorsy things, so I decided to stay. I also really enjoy the weather here compared to the humidity that Houston has to offer.
How do you balance all the subjects that you have to cover in an elementary school class?
Math, reading, writing, science and social studies are just a few of the things that elementary school teachers have to teach. We also have to teach students life skills like how to be a problem-solver, how to feel empathy for others, how to show kindness and overall how to be a human being. It gets pretty tricky teaching all the things most days, but I have learned that it is important to stick to your schedule and manage the time that you do you have with your students.
Third grade is a big year for the Idaho Reading Indicator. What do you do to help your students read as well as they can?
You first have to get your students to want to read, so many of my students are reading things that they are interested in even if it’s not necessarily their level. Once they gain confidence in the things that they are reading, then as the teacher I will challenge them to read a book they wouldn’t necessarily pick up. As you continue to help students get books into their hands, their love for reading will grow.
Will you be changing anything about your class after the holiday break?
Now that we are getting in the groove of third grade, one change that I’m going to make this semester is allow opportunities for my students to take the lead more on certain assignments and activities. I think it is really important for students to learn how to be a leader, so providing more opportunities for that is a goal I have as a teacher.