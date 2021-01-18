Name: Barby Carroll
Position: Sixth-grade teacher at Temple View Elementary School
Years experience: 33 years teaching at Temple View
What made you want to become a teacher?
I started college wanting to be a computer scientist because I liked math, but I didn’t love the computer classes. I couldn’t decide if I wanted to switch to be an elementary teacher or secondary math teacher. I started tutoring math at the University of Idaho, and I found out that many who needed math help felt that they weren’t good in math because they struggled with math in elementary school.
How have you and your students adapted to the current coronavirus-dominated school year?
I was really worried when this year started that it would be hard. It has been hard, but the students are doing a great job of adapting. I decided to try and focus on the good things with my students instead of the bad/hard. I’ve had students write a thank you note every week so that they look for things to be thankful for rather than what they don’t like.
How has this school year changed the way you use technology in your classes?
I believe that writing, drawing, talking and showing your thinking is more important than just clicking correct answers. We are trying to learn how to use the technology for the situations when technology could be all that we have, but I’m also trying to make sure that we have a lot of “real life” reading, writing, and working.
The coronavirus vaccine was made available to teachers last week. Did you choose to receive it?
I actually got the vaccine on Friday! I’m hopeful that by as many of us doing that as possible, it will help all of us to get back to some sort of normal sooner. I want to see my students’ faces and smiles.
What are you most looking forward to when school operations return to normal?
I look forward to having my students working more in flexible groups. Right now, we are limited to stay in the same groups for almost everything. At the end of the year, our 6th graders normally get to participate in a track meet with students from other schools. It is usually a fun day, and I would love to see that happen again!