Name: Beverly Hott
Position: Business finance teacher at Skyline High School
Years experience: 10th year at Skyline, 20th year teaching in Idaho
What made you want to become a teacher?
I have always loved working with kids and watching them grow and mature and become productive members of our community.
Why are the business skills you teach important for these students to have before they leave high school?
Whether students believe it or not, the skills they learn in business classes can help them across all walks of life. Many students think that they are in business classes to become an accountant. That is not the case. The skills they learn will help them with everything they do. All students need to know how to manage their money and use various computer programs, not only in their work life but their personal life as well.
What is the biggest change in education that you’ve seen since you started teaching?
I believe the biggest difference is the changes in technology. I began teaching business education classes with typewriters and we have evolved to computers with multiple types of programs, digital learning, and multiple platforms for communication. As a business teacher, you have to keep up with the real world and the programs students will be responsible for knowing.
How do you feel about the proposal to renovate Skyline High School that is currently included in the district’s 10-year facilities plan?
Renovating Skyline would be a great thing. We have many aspects of the school that are outdated and in dire need of replacement or updating.
What is one change the district could make that would make your job easier?
I do not believe the district can make my job easier. Teaching is a consuming all day, all year career. Our responsibility for student success extends outside of school hours. If there was one thing that I wish would happen more, it is the help from parents. Talk to the teachers and see what involvement the parents can have to help their children be successful.