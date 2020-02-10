Name: Brett Bird
Position: Fifth-grade teacher at Fairview Elementary School
Years experience: 14th year at Fairview, 30th year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
I just wanted to help turn students' lives around, to help them develop a great sense of self-worth and confidence that they would be able to succeed in all aspects of their lives.
How much have things changed for the students that you teach?
The only thing I don’t like about teaching now is that I seeing a lot more pressure on the kids (on standardized tests). Sometimes they feel too much pressure with all the different standards that they have to try and master within one grade level. There are some who can handle it better because they love the challenge, but some kids that don’t have the support at home and aren't used to the rigorous work get more stressed out.
What do you do to help students that don't have the support system to deal with those challenges?
In my classroom, I have the theme of "a growth mindset." When students don’t understand something, I want them to say, "I don’t get it yet," and have an open mindset instead of a fixed mindset. They should think, "I can make mistakes and learn from my mistakes, and keep trying new ways until I learn the way that I can understand it."
What is your opinion of the state's Common Core standards?
I like the idea that it helps the students go deeper for better understanding. I see them being more willing to have a growth mindset, being more willing to work hard. They seem to understand the whole process of these subjects a lot better than before.
Have you ever gotten to teach the children of your former elementary students in District 93?
Yeah, I have. It's been fun because you already know their work ethic, you already know their personality. It makes me feel, old but its kind of a fun experience.