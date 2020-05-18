Name: Carla Davenport
Position: Kindergarten teacher at Discovery Elementary School
Years experience: 12 years at Discovery, 18 years with Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to become a teacher?
Being a teacher is the only thing that I can remember wanting to be. As a child, I always played school. In fact, when my mom would take me to her doctor appointments, she would find me teaching all of the children in the lobby when she returned from seeing the doctor.
How do you balance the various subjects and demands of a kindergarten class?
The demands of kindergarten are real and this grade level is not for everyone. It is often the first experience with formal school for families. It is my job to teach them all of the basics about belonging to a school community and how to act in a classroom setting. It is vital that you teach rules, expectations, procedures, and transitions before you ever begin teaching anything academic.
How did the transition to online teaching go in March?
In kindergarten, we were planning on handing out packets every week but our district requested that we deliver our instruction through Google Classroom and Google Meets. The problem for us was that we, our students, and our parents had little to no experience with either of those programs. We were asked to use the programs on a Friday evening, got a brief explanation about how the program worked on Monday morning, and had our instruction ready to roll out by Wednesday morning. It took a week or so to get all of our families familiar with it, but we all worked together and were able to get things running smoothly.
And how are things going with the online lessons at the end of the year?
My very favorite part of this “At Home Learning” journey has been being able to visit with my students every Monday and Wednesday during our Meets and seeing their cute smiles every time I open an assignment that they turn in. I have also been able to get a glimpse into their home lives which has helped me get to know their sweet personalities better.
What is the best advice you've received about your job?
Right before my first year teaching kindergarten, a teacher told me that when things are crazy at the beginning of every kindergarten school year, you’ll always wonder why you do what you do, but after the first week or two when everything falls into place, you remember that you couldn’t ever imagine yourself doing anything else.