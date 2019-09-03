Editor’s note: Teacher Talk is a new weekly question-and-answer article series introducing Post Register to area educators during the school year.
Name: Carmen Manges
Teaches: Third grade at Summit Hills Elementary School
Years teaching: Third year at Summit Hills, 12th year in Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to become a teacher?
My love of learning. I’ve always been an avid learner and I realized, going into college, that I didn’t want to leave school. I wanted to pass that passion and that love onto kids.
What do you enjoy the most about your job?
I’ve loved watching the kids take ownership of their own learning, seeing them ask questions and want to take what I have written down in their lesson plan and take it into a new different direction than I ever thought of. You walk out of the class and your students have taught you something.
How has technology changed what you do in the classroom?
My class has been going from computer labs to iPads to Chromebooks to kids having information at the push of a button on their phone. And kids know they can find answers just by typing that in really quick. So we have to instill that concept of lifelong learning and engagement in them past the simple push of a button.
Do you have children enrolled in the District? Has that changed how you approach being a teacher?
I have two sons and a daughter. The youngest two are here at Summit Hills and my oldest son just started middle school.
I always look through the lens of a single mom and a working mom and a teacher. I know parents have challenges and each one of their kids is unique and has different needs, so I do try to keep as many of those views and perspectives in mind as I can.
What hobbies do you have?
I’m a huge upcycler and a huge thrift store fanatic ... I love taking broken pieces of things and tinkering with them, putting them together to make new things. I like going to the thrift store and finding a broken-down lamp and using paint and glitter to make something better.