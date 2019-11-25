Name: Colette Stenersen
Position: Language arts teacher at Idaho Falls High School
Years experience: 26th year teaching in Idaho Falls School District 91
What made you want to become a teacher?
Growing up in Salmon, Idaho, I had the opportunity to attend schools with small class sizes and talented, caring teachers. Because of the school environment in Salmon at the time, I had some amazing experiences and felt connected to the community. This made me want to give back to others, so I thought teaching would be the perfect profession for me to make a difference.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching high school students?
High school students are clever and their energy keeps me on my toes. They also have this youthful innocence mixed in with street smarts that I find fascinating.
What is the biggest change in education that you've seen since you started teaching?
Apathy has become the silent killer of a student’s curiosity. Students don’t seem to hunger for meaning or the why, so they are constantly looking for shortcuts.
As a teacher at Idaho Falls High School, how do you feel about the debate over the best way to improve the current building?
This is a loaded question because I value the perspectives of all stakeholders. As a teacher, I want what is best for my students. Students deserve a place that keeps them safe, meets their academic demands and makes them feel valued in the community. A school built in this century would tell students they matter and their success is important to everyone. Making superficial changes to a school built in the Cold War Era seems a little like putting lipstick on a pig.
Do you have any hobbies or passions outside of school?
Books and reading bring me great joy as well as the outdoors. When I’m not grading papers, you will find me outside hiking, skiing, or fly-fishing with my family.