Name: Collette Rothwell
Position: Teacher at Bonneville Online Elementary School
Years experience: First year at Bonneville Online, 10 years in District 93
What made you want to become a teacher?
As a teacher, I have the opportunity to constantly learn new things every day. I love trying to find innovative and exciting ways to deliver content to get students excited about what they are studying.
What have been the biggest benefits and challenges to transitioning to the online school?
I have really enjoyed the flexibility of working online. With online learning, there are no time constraints, so it is easier to work with students one on one when they are struggling with a concept.
I miss being able to interact directly with the students on a daily basis. Seeing the spontaneous moments that happen in a classroom, hearing about the students’ lives outside of school and what happened out on the playground, and interacting with students when they are really engaged in the learning.
How has this year changed the way you think about the potential for online teaching?
I am amazed at the wide variety of accommodations and choices offered. Students now have the opportunity to learn virtually, in person, or a blend of the two. Before the coronavirus pandemic, these choices weren’t as apparent. Now, online learning can be part of the solution for families in any situation. When parents are “all-in,” online learning provides an opportunity for so much flexibility for students.
Teachers received second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week. How does it feel to reach that point?
I was happy that the school district made arrangements for teachers so everyone could have the opportunity to accept the vaccination quickly and easily. Teachers need and want to be in their classrooms directly teaching and interacting with their students, and the vaccine is a great step in getting back to those great experiences.
What is a great piece of advice you’ve received about teaching?
It’s the importance of building relationships. Whether students are online or in a classroom, they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. No matter how old the students are or what set of challenges the year may bring, building relationships with them is an essential step to the learning process.
