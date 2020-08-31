Name: Courtney Coon
Position: Family and consumer science teacher at Idaho Falls High School
Years experience: Second year with Idaho Falls School District 91, had previously been substitute in District 91 and Minidoka
What made you want to become a teacher?
I've always just admired my teachers and loved the way they taught. It didn't occur to me to be a teacher until I was in college and what I was doing wasn't working out, then I found family and consumer science and fell in love.
When you first became a full-time teacher last fall, how did it go?
It was very overwhelming because I'm a first year teacher, I'm doing it all by myself and the only other person who knew what I was going through was at Skyline. I just went with it, if something didn't work during the first trimester I changed it and fixed it for the second trimester.
What was it like to move your classes online during the spring?
I loved it because I was in the third trimester of pregnancy and it helped to be at home during that, but I wasn't able to engage with my students. I wasn't able to show them the emotion behind the content. Yes, you can Webex face-to-face for a class but you can't really connect with your students that way… It was tricky to do cooking classes online because they may not be able to afford the ingredients or food, so I tired to focus more on food safety and sanitation.
How do you feel now that school is starting again? What do you expect from the return to school?
I don't know what to expect (laughs) but I'm trying to have a backup to my backup. I think it has to do with the same reaction as being on an airplane and putting your mask on before you help your kids, and that's what I'm doing. I have taped off my section of the class so I can stay safe and continue teaching my students and also protect my family at home.
How do you keep students engaged with classes on cooking and parenting?
Having a passion for what you're teaching really helps. If they see that you love it and you care about it, then they're going to emulate those emotions. I think it also helps that I have some of the fun classes for high schoolers.