Name: Dallin Hancock
Position: Sixth-grade math teacher, Rigby Middle School
Years experience: 2nd year at Jefferson Joint School District 251, 5th year teaching in Idaho
What made you want to be a teacher?
I’ve had a lot of teachers and coaches in my life who made a big difference for me. It seemed like a good way to give back and help make a difference in other people’s lives.
How do you get your students excited about math?
I try and teach them multiple ways to do things to let them know that there isn’t just one way to do something. There are always alternative routes to find solutions.
On Fridays, we try to have a real-world experience and give them a project-type thing to instill learning in a more active way. Right now they are creating drawings of zoos and finding the area and perimeter of the exhibits.
How much has changed in Jefferson School District since you were a student there?
I teach at the middle school, which used to be the high school. I’m in my high school class math right now but teaching sixth-grade math. The way school is taught now is different too. It’s a lot more focused on student success and giving students every opportunity they can to learn.
You taught at Bonneville Joint School District before going to Jefferson. What are the differences between the districts?
I think my time in Bonneville prepared me well to teach sixth grade here. It feels like the curriculum I taught in the elementary schools there really tied in well with the curriculum I have for the middle school here.
Do you have different approaches to teaching at the middle school and helping coach basketball at Rigby High School?
I’m sure there are, but I think in the same way a coach motivates players, a teacher has to find a way to motivate students to succeed. Like I said before, the coaches in my life were just as influential as teachers in making me into the best that I can be.