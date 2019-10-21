Name: DeeArla Bollschweiler
Position: Fifth-grade teacher at Cloverdale Elementary School
Years experience: Second year of teaching at Cloverdale and in general
What made you want to become a teacher? My mother was a high school English teacher and she was a huge influence on my wanting to become a teacher. I also found that I loved helping kids learn while working as a paraprofessional (for 16 years).
What has been your favorite part of this school year so far? Every year at Cloverdale we have a theme. Our theme this year is T.E.A.M (Together Everyone Achieves More) and all of the teachers chose a sport to center their classrooms around. I chose baseball because I love baseball and it is definitely a team sport. I love to have fun with the my students because when they are engaged, they learn!
How has being a teacher compared to what you expected before you started the job? I felt, as a paraprofessional, that I was doing all the work of a teacher so I finished my degree and got a job at Cloverdale. I didn't realize how many more hours of personal time teachers put into their work to benefit their students. I have been known to stay at school until 7 or 8 p.m. on school nights and come in on Saturdays to prepare for the week. Yes, I get paid more as a teacher, but I believe all teachers deserve more.
What is one change the district could make that would make your job easier? One change that would be extremely beneficial is smaller class sizes, so more teachers can spend more quality teaching time with each student. Another change I would like to see is to have updated curriculum materials that align to the standards.
How do you feel about the effort to expand all-day kindergarten to more schools and districts in Idaho? I do not like the idea. Too many kids are not developmentally ready at age five to have all-day kindergarten. When that happens, kindergarten teachers are overwhelmed and unable to dedicate enough time to teaching. They end up spending their time disciplining because students are not ready to spend that much time away from home.