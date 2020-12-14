Name: Emily Kvamme
Position: Drama and film teacher at Taylorview Middle School
Years experience: Fourth year with Taylorview
What made you want to become a teacher?
Honestly, I did not set out to become a teacher. Through a series of events, I moved back to Idaho Falls to help with my family. At that time, my former middle school drama teacher notified me of the teaching position here at Taylorview. I was shocked when I was offered the job.
What have you enjoyed the most about teaching at the middle school level?
My favorite part about teaching middle school would be the students. At this age, they are forming more of their own identities. You can joke and quip with them. They are independent but still value your advice and opinions.
How have your drama classes adapted to face masks, social distancing and other coronavirus precautions?
I am extremely proud of how well my students have adapted to safety measures. If anything, having to wear masks has taught my students better projection and enunciation. Theater, by nature, does not lend itself well to social distancing. However, we have found ways to virtually perform.
What do drama classes look like for students who are quarantining or learning from home?
While in quarantine, students follow along by completing our assignments and activities using (the learning platform) PowerSchool. Students are also required to record performances and upload them to FlipGrid.com, an interactive learning tool. Whenever possible, I have students perform and interact with their families. This could be playing charades or designing costumes for certain family members.
Overall, how do you feel about what the 2020 school year has been like?
This year has been a struggle, to say the least. I myself have had to quarantine once this year. Teachers here at Taylorview are doing their best, but I think it is important for the community to remember that teachers are not solely responsible for their students' learning — it is also the responsibility of the student's family and support system.