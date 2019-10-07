Name: Greer Saechao
Position: Gifted and talented teacher at A.H. Bush Elementary School, program facilitator for Idaho Falls School District 91
Years experience: 6th year of teaching in D91
What made you want to become a teacher?
I love learning and I have had some amazing teachers over the years who encouraged me to excel. After many varied employment choices (serving as a Peace Corps volunteer in Togo, designing/selling kitchens at IKEA, working in hospitality on a cruise ship and in hotels), I decided to go for it and share my passion for education through teaching.
What does your average week look like with the gifted and talented program?
Depending on the day, it can look very different. Each week on Monday and Friday I serve as a Gifted and Talented (GT) facilitator at 4 elementary schools doing enrichment programming, referral testing and providing a point of contact for GT topics. The other three days are spent teaching in the classroom at Bush. GT students from 11 of our elementary schools bus over to Bush one day a week to receive extended curricular instruction. This year we are studying Debate, Immigration and Natural Hazards.
Why is it important to offer this program in elementary schools?
We know that not every student learns in the same manner or at the same rate. Students who have been identified as gifted may need to be provided with extended challenges to help them achieve their potential, keep them from growing complacent, and to helping them foster a love of learning.
You've worked with a range of grade levels within the district. Is there an age group you enjoy teaching the most?
I really enjoyed working with high school students where we could delve into deeper content areas and have rich conversations, but I also really enjoy working with the fifth- and sixth-graders I teach now. They are so enthusiastic and excited to be learning that it is contagious. I guess the shorter answer is no, I do not have a favorite.
What is the best advice you've received about teaching?
Do not be afraid to make a change if something is not working!