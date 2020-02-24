Name: Heather VanOrden
Position: Math teacher at Rocky Mountain Middle School
Years experience: First year at Rocky Mountain, fifth year in Bonneville Joint School District 93
What made you want to become a teacher?
As cheesy as it sounds I just knew I was meant to be a teacher. I never even entertained another career choice. But if I had to put my finger on it, it would probably be my love for school supplies and the need for a new challenge each day.
What do you like the most about working with middle school students?
Middle school is unlike any other age group. I love how every day they find new ways to make me laugh. They find humor in everything and I love being able to apply that to teaching in the classroom.
How does the team structure of the core classes at District 93's middle schools help students?
The design allows for more flexibility with students and teachers. They are able to take a little more ownership of their learning and it gives the teachers the opportunity to maximize their time with students on the content they actually need help in. We also have a team made up of seventh- and eighth-grade teachers that is set up to foster more of a student progressed learning environment.
District 93 is undergoing a change to the way it grades students. How do you feel about the new system?
I have always been a believer in grades reflecting the student’s mastery of the content. I have never counted homework as a grade and have always worked hard so that the grade that appears reflects the most recent understanding the student has. I like the idea of giving students more of an opportunity for success. Maybe they struggle with mastering the content, but they always participate and give their full effort.
Do you have any hobbies outside of school?
My husband and I love basketball. I have started coaching seventh-grade basketball here at RMMS and enjoy playing pick-up games any chance I can get. We also love sharing that passion with our two kids.