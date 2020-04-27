Name: Jakob Hanson
Position: Seventh-grade history teacher at Taylorview Middle School
Years experience: Second year at Taylorview, third year of teaching
What made you want to become a teacher?
I lost my older brother the summer after sixth grade, and one of my most positive memories of the situation was many of my elementary school teachers personally reaching out to me during the whole ordeal. It gave me a whole new perspective into what a teacher can be, and as I matured, I decided I wanted to be that teacher who can be there for students who go through the best and worst of their childhood.
What do you enjoy the most about teaching middle schoolers?
I would say the most enjoyable thing about teaching middle school is making connections with the kids. I’m sort of a giant kid myself, so I mesh really well with the weirdness that the students portray at this age. Some students just need one positive relationship with an adult to keep them on the right track.
Why do you think it's helpful for the teachers at Taylorview to be organized into teams?
Every day I go to work, I am insanely grateful for the team I have been able to work with. I honestly don’t think I would survive without them, and I think the students benefit from this cohesion as well. So many of us teachers here want to help each and every student, and that is much easier when we communicate with each other the way we do.
How are you feeling about likely having to end the school year with online classes?
Though it saddens me that school may stay online for the remainder of the school year, I think it is an experience the kids will benefit from. I tell my students all the time, half of my classes in college were online and I had to learn how to motivate and pace myself to get everything done.
What is something the district or state could change that would better help teachers and students?
I would say that a focus on preparing and coaching teachers on using online tools would be smart. Many of the teachers I know are experienced with our online learning applications, but I was surprised to hear how many did not really use much of anything online and still only had most of their work on paper.