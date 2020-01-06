Name: Jeff Kenly
Position: Math teacher and athletics director at Alturas International Academy
Years experience: Second year at Alturas, fourth year teaching in Idaho
What made you want to become a teacher?
I struggled with education and finding the self-motivation to be disciplined enough to be successful with school. I know there are many students in my class, and all classes everywhere, that could be growing and achieving higher if they just had more confidence and that motivation to say, “I can do this.” I want to be that for my students.
What is your favorite part about teaching at Alturas?
As a teacher, I see greater growth in my students as they learn on their level. My philosophy as an educator is in line with the school’s charter. To work in a school that meets the needs of all students is a dream. Our students are not just a statistic. They are individuals who deserve to be given every opportunity and tool to be successful.
As someone who has taught at the elementary and middle school levels, how different are the demands of those age groups?
In the elementary years, the students see you as all-knowing and hold onto every word you say. You can almost do no wrong in their eyes. At the middle school, they are becoming their own people and developing who they are. They like to question and debate what’s being taught and find the whys in the curriculum.
How do you balance the demands of being a teacher and the school’s athletic director?
I have the privilege of working with an amazing staff that is more like a family. If it wasn’t for their support and help, either the athletics or the classroom would suffer. It’s a team effort and I couldn’t have asked for a better crew to work with.
What is the best advice you ever received about teaching?
The best advice I have received as a teacher is to be all-in. If there are new philosophies or styles that could benefit your classroom and students, give it your all and be fully committed to the change. Be open-minded and take risks.